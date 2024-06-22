Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale Ep 7-8 recap: Did Pyo Ye-jin help Lee Jun-young meet his mother?

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale starring Pyo Ye-jin, Lee Jun-young, and Kim Hyun-jin aired episodes 7 and 8 on Friday, June 21. Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale follows the story of Shin Jae-rim played by Pyo Ye-jin, a woman who wished to have a fairy tale life like Cinderella, to receive love and find her prince charming.

Meanwhile, Moon Cha-min played by Lee Jun-young, is the eighth-generation chaebol son of a wealthy family and is the CEO of the social club Cheongdam Heaven.

Moon Cha-min is a seemingly arrogant person who despises women and looks at them as lifeless stones. He gets involved with Shin Jae-rim who recently started working as a manager at the social club and unexpectedly falls for her.

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale also focuses on Shin Jae-rim’s growth as an individual who eventually becomes independent in the show. In the previous episodes, Shin Jae-rim became a target of Dan-a's jealousy and found herself in a dangerous situation, only to be rescued by Cha-min. In episodes 7 and 8, Cha-min's mother makes a comeback and seeks Jae-rim's help to reunite with her son.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale Ep 7 & 8 recap: Lee Jun-young and Pyo Ye-jin console each other

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale's episode 7 picked up from the scene where Shin Jae-rim is kidnapped by Ban Dan-a's uncles. Moon Cha-min hugged, expressing his concern for Shin Jae-rim, and rescued her. Shin Jae-rim realized that Moon Cha-min was being unnecessarily nice to her and was convinced he had feelings for her.

Following this, Shin Jae-rim got into a fight with her step-sister. She decided to leave her stepmother's house to go back to her late father's house. The house she went back to was farther from the city and in extremely poor condition.

The next day, although Shin Jae-rim got a hunch about Moon Cha-min's feelings towards her, she was confused as he had never opened up about it. After this, Shin Jae-rim asked Moon Cha-min to spend a night at her old house to prove that the times have changed and financial class does not matter when it comes to love.

Moon Cha-min agreed to it and they went to her place. While having a camping-style dinner, Shin Jae-rim and Moon Cha-min shared a deep conversation. Shin Jae-rim shared that despite having a good stepmother she never felt love and there was always a void in her heart.

She stated that she felt like a nuisance to her family because of her greed. Moon Cha-min reassured her that every child is somewhere greedy and that she was looking at her family through the lens of hatred. Moon Cha-min reassured Shin Jae-rim that she was not self-centered and deserved love.

Shin Jae-rim realized that this whole time she pretended to be fine without the love she should have received from her family.

Expand Tweet

In Episode 8 of Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale, due to the extreme cold, they decided to go to Moon Cha-min’s place, where Shin Jae-rim receives a call from her step-sister asking her to come back and have dinner.

Shin Jae-rim went back and reconciled with her family. Moon Cha-min visited his father at the hospital where his father warned him about women due to his heartbreaking experience with Moon Cha-min’s mother.

Moon Cha-min's mother Lily Cho is Baek Do-hong’s senior in the entertainment industry. She makes her comeback in Moon Cha-min’s life with the excuse of visiting Cheongdam Heaven. Lily Cho revealed her identity in front of Shin Jae-rim and requested that she set up a meeting with Moon Cha-min.

Shin Jae-rim, Moon Cha-min, and Lily Cho reunited after years, however, he was not happy to see her. Moon Cha-min believed that his mother abandoned him and his father for another man. He also believed that his mother was behind him being kidnapped during his childhood.

Expand Tweet

Lily Cho tried her best to explain her circumstances back then, she was accused of adultery and Moon Cha-min’s father did not believe her. When his parents parted ways, Moon Cha-min's mother was not allowed to meet him, and to see him once she asked his aunt's help. However, things went upside down as Moon Cha-min’s grandmother intervened and made it seem like he was kidnapped.

Moon Cha-min carried an umbrella which was originally owned by his grandfather to protect himself during that incident. He still carried it everywhere due to the damage it had done to his mental health. He was not convinced by Lily Cho's explanation and left the place.

By the end of Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale episode 8, Moon Cha-min lashed out at Shin Jae-rim for making him meet his mother, he believed that she deceived him. He believed that a person who loves someone does not abandon them.

Shin Jae-rim stated it would be difficult for him to understand after everything that he has been through. She explained to him that sometimes people love each other but their situations tear them apart. The narrator of the show then states:

“Just like how earth keeps spinning around despite us not feeling it, even though we can't see love, It's always within us.”

Shin Jae-rim embraced Moon Cha-min in a hug as he cried his heart out. However, it is yet to be seen what happens next in Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale, and if he reconciles with his mother.

Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale featuring Pyo Ye-jin and Lee Jun-young airs every Friday on TVING.