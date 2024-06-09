The Midnight Romance in Hagwon ep 9-10 recap: Did Jung Ryeo-won accept Wi Ha-joon's apology?

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon starring Jung Ryeo-won and Wi Ha-joon aired episodes 9 and 10 on tvN at 9:20 pm KST on June 8 and 9, respectively. The drama is written by screenwriter Park Kyung-hwa and helmed by Something in the Rain director, Ahn Pan-seok.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon follows the story of Seo Hye-jin (Jung Ryeo-won), an academy teacher, and her former student, Lee Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon). Seo Hye-jin is a reputed instructor at Daechi Chase Academy known for her exemplary teaching methods. Meanwhile, Lee Jun-ho is her former student who joined Daechi Chase Academy, leaving his well-paying job to pursue his first love.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon depicts their blooming love amid the cutthroat competition of the academy industry. The latest episode of the K-drama saw Jung Ryeo-won accept Wi Ha-joon's apology for his actions.

Trending

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon: Seo Hye-jin faces a crisis while Lee Jun-ho fails to understand her

According to the 9th episode of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Seo Hye-jin and Lee Jun-ho looked forward to the questions that would be asked in the high school exams. While Lee Jun-ho was positive that the students would do well, Seo Hye-jin was a little anxious.

As the students from Chanyoung High School unveiled the questions of their Korean language and literature exam, many of them got perfect answers to the multiple choice questions.

This made Seo Hye-jin and Lee Jun-ho happy, and their team at the academy decided to go for dinner in celebration. However, Seo Hye-jin did not expect a crisis to arise due to her past actions. While she celebrated the students' results, teacher Pyo Sang-seob (Kim Song-il), who set the question paper based on the curriculum, had a hard time at work.

Pyo Sang-seob's colleagues were not happy with the students' results; they believed the questions were too easy for them. One of the teachers, Lee Hyun-sil (Yun Seul), lashed out at him and behaved rudely because of the questions. Pyo Sang-seob, who also was not interested in the position of Vice Director of Daechi Chaesun Academy, which was previously offered to Seo Hye-jin, decided to accept it.

In episode 10 of The Midnight Romance in Hagwon, Pyo Sang-seob went to Daechi Chase Academy and confronted Seo Hye-jin. The two had a fierce argument at Chanyoung High School previously due to a question set by Pyo Sang-seob.

As he revealed that he had quit his job and would join Daechi Chaesun Academy, Seo Hye-jin was in shock as she knew he had been a high school teacher for 20 years and was passionate about teaching at school. Seo Hye-jin felt guilty as she believed he left his job because of her actions.

Following their conversation, Lee Jun-ho tried to reassure Seo Hye-jin that Pyo Sang-seob tried to put up a childish fight with her as he joined a rival academy. Lee Jun-ho wished that she would not pay attention to this matter.

However, Seo Hye-jin was upset that Lee Jun-ho did not understand that the situation with Pyo Sang-seob was different. She did not wish to meet him after the classes ended.

Lee Jun-ho was worried about where he went wrong and why Seo Hye-jin did not want to meet him. He spoke about this with Nam Cheong-mi (So Joo-yeon), his colleague at Daechi Chase Academy, and Choi Seung-gyu (Shin Joo-hyup), his best friend.

Nam Cheong-mi asked him if he knew exactly what happened between Pyo Sang-seob and Seo Hye-jin and if he knew about their conversation. Lee Jun-ho replied that he did not ask her about this and hurried to Seo Hye-jin’s place.

Lee Jun-ho sincerely apologized to Seo Hye-jin for not hearing her story and acting thoughtlessly. He stated that he only wished his best for her without considering her feelings. However, Seo Hye-jin was not exactly angry at him; she was impressed with his sweet words and asked if he had taken any crash courses in relationships.

Later, the two went back to Lee Jun-ho's house and spent the night there. The next morning, Lee Jun-ho’s mother came to his house unannounced. He tried to hide Seo Hye-jin in his closet, but it is yet to be seen what happens next.

The Midnight Romance in Hagwon airs every Saturday-Sunday on tvN at 9:20 pm KST. It also airs on Viki for international viewers.