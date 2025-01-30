Unmasked episodes 5 & 6 recap: Did Han Do find out the truth about Oh So-ryong's mother?

Unmasked aired episodes 5 and 6 on Wednesday, January 29, on Disney+. The show follows the story of Oh So-ryong (Kim Hye-soo), an investigative journalist who hosts the show called Trigger.

The show unveils dark crimes and the truth behind cases that could not be solved by the police. In episode 5 of Unmasked, Oh So-ryong, in a car, witnessed a building collapse, while Han Do (Jung Sung-il) was also at the site.

Oh So-ryong got out of the car, and almost met with an explosion, injuring herself. She saw a school bus on fire and tried to put it out. However, she was taken to the hospital due to her condition. Oh So-ryong asked Han Do to check whether the children inside were fine. She also asked him to film the site and get witnesses for an interview.

Trending

However, Han Do saw several media houses surrounding the site. This is why he decided to not cover the incident. Notably, the driver passed away while the children were in there when the accident took place. As Unmasked episode 5 progressed, Han Do learned that a similar case took place 20 years back. He learned that the lady bus driver was Oh So-ryong's mother.

Unmasked ep 5-6 recap: Is Han Do Dr. Trigger?

In Unmasked episode 5, it was revealed that GR Corporation, the company that established the building, hired Chungdae Industry as a subcontractor illegally. Chungdae Industry is run by one man— No Chung-dae— who worked at a construction site late at night alone.

He ended up digging in the wrong spot, leading the building to collapse. Meanwhile, the bus driver who died in the tragedy was being targeted in the media for parking the bus in the wrong place.

GR Corporation offered 10 million to No Chung-dae to stay quiet about the matter and take the blame. GR Corporation CEO, Heo Geum-ran, put on a show in front of the press, apologizing to the bus driver's wife. No Chung-dae accepted the money but felt guilty as a person passed away because of him— and tried to commit suicide, but held himself back.

Later in Unmasked episode 5, Han Do found a list of young victims who passed away in a similar bus case twenty years ago, in Oh So-ryong’s car. Han Do learned that everyone except the lady driver died. He tried to talk about the same case with Oh So-ryong, but she wanted him to focus on the current case.

The next day Han Do and Oh So-ryong tried collecting evidence against GR Corporation and Heo Geum-ran but failed. Later, while having drinks with Han Do, Oh So-ryong revealed that, on the day of the accident, her mother took another turn, which was not the usual one to drive the kids home.

This was because a pregnant teacher was about to go into labor on the bus. Oh So-ryong stated that she ended up telling her mother that everyone except the pregnant teacher’s baby survived. Oh So-ryong's mother committed suicide due to the guilt.

By the end of Unmasked episode 5, Heo Geum-ran’s secretary, who appeared to be beaten up, submitted several clips and videos against the CEO. With this, Oh So-ryong confronted Heo Geum-ran and successfully aired the Trigger episode about this case.

Unmasked episode 6 follows the case of teacher Nam Eun-kyung and her stalker. Nam Eun-kyung felt that she was being stalked by someone and received a letter from an unknown person, deepening her doubts about it. Notably, her stalker killed her fiancé by opening fire on her groom, ten years back at their wedding, as he did not want Nam Eun-kyung to marry someone else. The stalker, Choi Ho-seong, was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Nam Eun-kyung reached out to Trigger’s writer, Hong Na-hee, for help, who aired a Trigger episode on Nam Eun-kyung’s story ten years ago. She spent the night at KNS Media due to her safety. Oh So-ryong wished to pursue the case, but Han Do was against it. He later joined her. Later in Unmasked episode 6, Nam Eun-kyung told Hong Haa-nee that she was dating someone with plans of marriage. Hong Na-hee was concerned about Nam Eun-kyung’s boyfriend.

It was revealed that Choi Ho-seong developed dissociative identity disorder in prison, and was moved to a hospital to get his treatment done. Oh So-ryong and Han Do visited the hospital, but were unable to get inside as Choi Ho-seong had influential connections. Nam Eun-kyung was taken to Oh So-ryong’s house to keep her safe.

The Trigger team surprised Oh So-ryong at her place on her birthday, and following the same, Han Do revealed that he was Dr. Trigger.

Meanwhile, regarding Cha Seong-wook's case, a suspicious individual wrote, “Cha Seong-wook is alive,” outside his father’s house. Oh So-ryong secured black box footage of a person in the area, presumably Baek Song-i, who must've written that.

Baek Song-i is not only a part of the Trigger team but also the daughter of the pregnant lady who died twenty years ago on her mother's bus. In episode 8, Oh So-ryong gave the black box footage to Baek Song-i to get it checked. It is yet to be seen what happens next on Unmasked.

Meanwhile, Unmasked airs every Wednesday on Disney+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback