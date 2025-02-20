Unmasked: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Unmasked, starring Kim Hye-soo, Jung Sung-il, and more, aired the final episodes on February 19, 2025, on Disney+. Unmasked, or The Truth: Unmasked, tells the story of Oh So-ryong, the host of an investigative journalism program, Trigger. The show brings forward unsolved criminal cases to the audience. Meanwhile, Jung Sung-il played the role of Han Do, the main producer of Trigger.

In the final episodes of Unmasked, Oh So-ryong, Han Do, and the Trigger team successfully exposed the Hanju group and Assemblyman Cho Jin-man. KNS Media CEO Koo Hyeong-tae's crimes were also unveiled, and Cho Jin-man was arrested. Furthermore, the chances of the second season's renewal are high as it is unclear whether Cho Hae-won is alive or not.

Unmasked ending explained: Oh So-ryong learns the dark truth behind Cho Jin-man and Hanji Group.

In Unmasked episode 11, Oh So-ryong formed a team with Han Do, Chief Park Dae-young, and Writer Hong Na-hee to work on Cho Hae-won's case despite being dismissed from Trigger. They found an object from the plant sent by Cho Hae-won to Oh So-ryong, presumably before her death. Meanwhile, a journalist from another media agency met Oh So-ryong while she was working at the hockey arena to provide information about Cho Jin-man.

The journalist stated that he worked on a story that never got published; it was about Cho Jin-man seemingly watching p*rnographic content during an assembly session. In return, he asked for more information about Cho Jin-man and offered to work together, and Oh So-ryong agreed to work with him unofficially.

Oh So-ryong learned that the object was an old type of location tracker, which comes in pairs. When the pair is in the same vicinity, they make noise. On the other hand, in Unmasked episode 11, Han Do met a former police officer who worked with his father to learn about Cho Hae-won’s case.

The former officer revealed that Cho Hae-won was very calm while confessing that she murdered Cha Seong-wook, but after being freed and taken away by the Hanju Group, it was as if she was upset with being free.

Oh So-ryong visited Cho Jin-man to secretly interview him, but he asked her to join his side and drop her investigation about Hanju Group; in return, he would give her the position of CEO. However, Oh So-ryong declined. Cho Jin-man stated that he was not close to the villa where Cho Hae-won died and that he only went there for fishing occasionally. Oh So-ryong tried looking for the other piece of the tracker at his house but failed.

Writer Hong Na-hee looked into an old case about the human trafficking of teenage female foreigners for s*xual crimes. The footage of Cho Jin-man watching p*rnographic content appeared to be from the website of the crime ring that sold young girls to VIP clients. Notably, she was sure that he didn't enter the website by mistake, as the content he was viewing was required to be from an account logged in.

By the end of Unmasked episode 11, Oh So-ryong, Han Do, and Kang Gi-ho found the river Cho Jin-man mentioned. Oh So-ryong found the tracker in the river, which was attached to the statue Cho Hae-won made out of Cha Seong-wook’s face. Furthermore, in shocking events, Oh So-ryong saw several skeletons sunk under the river.

In Unmasked episode 12, the Hanju Group security surrounded the trio at the river and tried to stop them from leaving. Fortunately, the police arrived with an arrest warrant against Cho Jin-man and a search warrant for the river. Later, they tried arresting Cho Jin-man, but he used his assemblyman rights to avoid detention.

He called CEO Koo for help, who suggested he blame his dead father, Cho Tae-su. He stated that Cho Jin-man should act innocently as he was also a victim of his father's violence and that he was unaware of the human trafficking crimes.

The next day, news regarding skeletons emerging from the river at Hanju Group's property started circulating. The initial story was covered by Hwang Jin-woo, who received a tip from CEO Koo. Later, a foreign kid at Cho Jin-man’s house was brought to his place, injected with a drug, and escaped; she ran to the police for safety.

In the final episode of Unmasked, Cho Jin-man was finally arrested. CEO Koo also asked Oh So-ryong to rejoin Trigger, saying that he would give Cho Hae-won’s confession from 20 years ago to use in an episode. In return, Trigger should include his interview, where he'd redeem himself by confessing, apologizing, and resigning from his post.

Oh So-ryong agreed to CEO Koo's conditions, but Han Do got into an argument with her as he wanted CEO Koo to pay for his crimes and didn't want to air his interview. Oh So-ryong asked him to step aside from this case.

Unmasked season 2 renewal possibilities explored

In Unmasked episode 12, Oh So-ryong aired the Cha Seong-wook missing case report and his murder by Cho Hae-won, which led to the uncovering of Cho Jin-man and Hanju Group's crimes. CEO Koo was happy to see netizens' reactions, who praised him for his confession.

However, he soon received a notification that Dr. Trigger had uploaded a comment on a community post. Dr. Trigger shared evidence of how CEO Koo spied on his employees and hid Hanju Group's wrongdoings.

It was later revealed that Oh So-ryong instructed Han Do to move individually and to gain evidence against CEO Koo from Director Son Hui-won. Han Do made his return as Dr. Trigger to expose CEO Koo. Unmasked concluded with police officer Yu bringing in evidence that hinted at Hanju Group’s money being transferred to a paper company before Cho Hae-won’s death. Oh So-ryong pointed out that Cho Hae-won's autopsy never took place, further hinting that she may be alive.

With this, the Trigger team and Oh So-ryong got another purpose to move forward. Cho Hae-won's death could serve as a leading segment to the death or alive query that may lead to the show's second season. Furthermore, the team may explore other cases in the next season if it gets renewed. Notably, Disney+ and the production team are yet to comment on the second season.

Meanwhile, all episodes of Unmasked are available for streaming on Disney+.

