Unmasked episodes 9 & 10 recap: Cho Hae-won's death makes Oh So-ryong a suspect while Han Do comes out as Dr. Trigger

Unmasked, starring Kim Hye-soo and Jung Sung-il, aired episodes 9 and 10 on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. The drama follows the story of Oh So-ryong, an investigative journalist. Oh So-ryong is also the host of a broadcasting program, Trigger, which solves crime cases left unsolved by detectives. Meanwhile, Jung Sung-il's Han Do is the main producer who assists Oh So-ryong in the investigation.

Unmasked episode 9 started with the scene where Cho Hae-won stole a sculpture from Hanju Media headquarters. Meanwhile, Kang Gi-ho was asked to leave out prosecutor Lee Jong-geun’s interview from his debut episode as a main producer. This was a deal in exchange for a full-time position at the Trigger team by Manager Son, as per CEO Koo's order.

Oh So-ryong met Hwang Jin-woo, who had started working at Hanju Media. He told her about the ongoing speculations regarding the company's chairman, Cho Tae-su's death. He told her they didn't make it public due to a financial feud. He also mentioned that Cho Hae-won was rumored to have stolen the sculpture.

In the recent developments in Unmasked, Cho Hae-won died due to a fire incident at her studio when she was supposed to meet Oh So-ryong. Her brother, assemblyman Cho Jin-man, blamed Oh So-ryong for driving Cho Hae-won to her death, and eventually, she became a suspect in this case.

Due to this, CEO Koo found a reason to shut Trigger down completely. However, Han Do came clean as Dr. Trigger, saying that he got caught by Oh So-ryong. As per CEO Koo and Oh So-ryong's deal, the latter found out Dr. Trigger's identity first, and in return, the Trigger program would continue.

Unmasked ep 9-10 recap: Oh So-ryong learns a shocking connection between the fathers of Han Do and Cha Seong-wook.

In Unmasked episode 9, Oh So-ryong researched the sculpture stolen by Cho Hae-won. While doing so, she recalled what Cha Seong-wook's dog, Bom, interpreted the ball to be. She found a correlation between the ball and the head in the sculpture. Furthermore, the sculpture was created by artist Love Lee, the English name of Cho Hae-won.

Later, Oh So-ryong confronted Kang Gi-ho for leaving out the prosecutor's interview. However, he said he did not regret his actions. Oh So-ryong later got drunk while having dinner with Han Do. As she reached her residence, she saw Cho Hae-won waiting for her.

Cho Hae-won told her that she had confessed her crimes in front of CEO Koo 20 years back. When Oh So-ryong asked why she killed him, Cho Hae-won started making vague statements. Furthermore, Cho Hae-won said that if anything happened to her in the future, don't believe "them," because they must be behind it.

Previously, Han Do asked Cha Seong-wook's father to look for his old phone to find out how Bom looked. They found an old image of Bom on the phone and also some text messages exchanged between Cha Seong-wook's father and detective Han Dong-hyeok, who was nowhere to be found in the case before.

Han Do was caught off guard as Han Dong-hyeok was his father. He went to his brother to learn more about his father's accident, which caused his death. He learned about a document that Han Dong-hyeok held during the incident.

Later in Unmasked episode 9, Han Do, Cha Seong-wook's father, and Oh So-ryong visited the grave of Han Dong-hyeok. This is where Han Do revealed the document, which had information about some detectives who tried to cover up Cha Seong-wook's murder. As the Unmasked episode progressed, Kang Gi-ho met his girlfriend and colleague, Kim So-ra.

Previously, he explained to her that she wanted a person with a stable job for marriage, and he left the interview out due to acquiring a full-time position. Kim So-ra congratulated him on the new position, and teared up by saying that she did want to marry a man with a stable income, but she fell in love with Kang Gi-ho for his passion, ethics, and integrity.

However, he changed because of her after this incident, and she didn't want that to happen, so she broke up with him.

By the end of Unmasked episode 9, Oh So-ryong learned that a forensic report revealed that the head in the sculpture matched Cha Seong-wook's face by 98%. Oh So-ryong and Han Do went to meet Cho Hae-won, but her studio was on fire, where a person is seemingly seen burning.

In Unmasked episode 10, Oh So-ryong learned that by "them," Cho Hae-won meant Hanju Media. After her passing, Oh So-ryong and Han Do visited Cho Jin-man, who acted like he was grieving over his sister's death. Cho Jin-man accused Oh So-ryong of Cho Hae-won's death, blaming her evil interview techniques. However, later he was seen celebrating her death.

Cho Jin-man planned to officially announce Cho Tae-su's death to the world. At work, Oh So-ryong received a court summons on suspicion of leading Cho Hae-won to suicide due to her forceful interviews.

CEO Koo lashed out at Oh So-ryong, and further added that Cho Tae-su passed away in shock at his daughter Cho Hae-won's death. He further implied that Oh So-ryong is to be blamed for both deaths.

As Unmasked episode 10 progressed, CEO Koo tried to shut Trigger down by calling all the executives for a meeting. Han Do learned of this, and reminded CEO Koo of finding Dr. Trigger to deal with Oh So-ryong, to stop Trigger from shutting down.

Oh So-ryong is summoned by the police and is interrogated by prosecutor Lee Jong-geun. Meanwhile, CEO Koo canceled the airing of a Trigger episode, citing technical issues. As Oh So-ryong returned to the broadcasting station, she confronted him that he had broken a law. He threatened her to step down from her position as the team lead, otherwise he would reveal the secrets of his teammates that they do not want the world to know.

Oh So-ryong reached the Trigger department and found it to be in a mess, as the audit team had come for a check-up. The team expressed their anger at Oh So-ryong for not telling them about Dr. Trigger's identity— Han Do.

As ordered by CEO Koo, Oh So-ryong held a press conference to announce her withdrawal from the position of Trigger team lead. She read out the statement in front of the media and added that she was ordered by CEO Koo to do so.

She also revealed the audio of the last conversation she had with Cho Hae-won. She stated that she would not budge, and do whatever it takes to unveil the truth behind her death.

After the press conference, CEO Koo told Oh So-ryong that she would be demoted— however, she did not give in. She filed an official complaint against him for breaking broadcasting law.

By the end of Unmasked episode 10, a delivery person comes to the Trigger department with a flower bouquet for Oh So-ryong. They said that it was from Cho Hae-won, who had come in person to sign the delivery, surprising the team. Meanwhile, Oh So-ryong was seen cleaning an ice hockey arena.

Unmasked episodes 11 and 12 are expected to be aired on Wednesday, February 19, on Disney+.

