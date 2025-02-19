My Dearest Nemesis episodes 1 & 2 recap: Baek Su-jeong reunites with first love Ban Ju-yeon as her enemy boss

My Dearest Nemesis, starring Moon Ga-young, Choi Hyun-wook, and more, aired episodes 1 and 2 on February 17 and 18 on tvN. My Dearest Nemesis follows the story of Ban Ju-yeon, the director of Yongseong Departmental Store, and the development team leader Baek Su-jeong.

Ad

Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon share a long history, as they were each other's first love in their teens, and they met through an online game. Ban Ju-yeon was rejected by Baek Su-jeong back then, making it the darkest phase of her life, while Ban Ju-yeon experienced such a harsh and bitter experience for the first time in life. He returns to Baek Su-jeong's life as her boss and her nemesis— and both can't see eye to eye.

Ad

Trending

As the drama progressed in the first two episodes, Baek Su-jeong and Ban Ju-yeon didn't seem to remember each other after meeting again 16 years later. Ban Ju-yeon believed that Baek Su-jeong could be a threat to his double life, and targeted her as an enemy to make her quit her job.

Ad

My Dearest Nemesis ep 1-2 recap: Baek Su-jeong signs NDA with Ban Ju-yeon

My Dearest Nemesis began with 19-year-old Baek Su-jeong facing prejudice from her fellow classmates for not having a mother. She got back to them by responding that they would never be able to win against her. However, she was looking for someone who she could confide in.

Ad

Baek Su-jeong learned that her brother Baek Su-bin was also being looked down upon due to his low ranking in a game. She decided to play it herself and give her brother a top rank. She met Ban Ju-yeon, aka Black Dragon, who helped her win a game and introduced her to his team.

Ban Ju-yeon told him that she wanted to help her brother after losing his mom, and she wanted to take more care of him. She was lonely and looking for a friend she could lean on, too.

Ad

Ban Ju-yeon stated that he was 22 years old, and that he also didn't have parents, and suggested that she should lean on him. Meanwhile, Baek Su-jeong also asked him to do the same. As time passed, Baek Su-jeong, who believed he was older than her, fell for him.

Ad

However, when they met for the first time with the team members, Baek Su-jeong and the team were shocked to learn he was 16 years old— a middle school kid. Ban Ju-yeon made a public confession of his love for Baek Su-jeong, but she rejected him harshly.

16 years later, Baek Su-jeong is the team leader of the development department at Yongseong Departmental Store, known for being hardworking and doing her utmost to get the best results. She is known to be a director killer, as several directors resigned after working with her as she did not hold back from pointing out their wrongdoings.

Ad

Later in My Dearest Nemesis episode 1, Ban Ju-yeon received a call from Chief Kwon about an urgent meeting with his grandmother, aka Yongseong’s Chairman, who is not fond of him. Ban Ju-yeon rushed to the hospital from a rock band concert.

He accidentally hit the back of Baek Su-jeong's car on his way to the hospital. He tried to handle the issue by asking her to contact his lawyer, but she would not believe him.

Ad

Baek Su-jeong sat in the back seat of his car and followed him till the hospital. As they reached, she lost him as he was in a rush to meet his grandmother. By the end of episode 1 of My Dearest Nemesis, Baek Su-jeong entered the director’s cabin to greet him, and saw Ban Ju-yeon changing his shirt with a big black dragon tattoo on his back.

Ad

In My Dearest Nemesis episode 2, Baek Su-jeong wanted to get on his good side by asking him to let go of what happened last night. However, Ban Ju-yeon brought this up first, and told her to forget about it herself. Ban Ju-yeon introduced himself to the department and warned Baek Su-jeong that he would not resign like the previous directors. He also revealed his goals for the double sales of the store.

Ad

Their second meeting took a hilarious turn when Ban Ju-yeon’s double life as a hard rock music fan was almost caught by Baek Su-jeong. He believed she was a threat to his perfect image as the director, and Yongseong's successor, and he didn't want to get ruined.

During a team dinner, the two got into a drinking competition, where he told her that he wanted to eliminate her to save his image and lost to Baek Su-jeong.

Ad

Later in My Dearest Nemesis episode 2, Baek Su-jeong followed him and took pictures of him attending a concert. She wanted to find something against him so that he would not fire her. She sent him the images, which made him so anxious that he visited her place.

He asked her to sign an NDA that she would delete the images and secure her job. As per the contract, she will be watched over and protected, but has to come whenever Ban Ju-yeon calls her.

Ad

By the end of My Dearest Nemesis episode 2, Ban Ju-yeon took Baek Su-jeong to a party to meet a client, which she was not interested in attending. At the party, a man tried to misbehave with Baek Su-jeong. Ban Ju-yeon stepped in and pushed the man into the pool, asking her to leave with him.

Meanwhile, My Dearest Nemesis airs every Monday and Tuesday on tvN at 8:50 pm KST, and later on Rakuten Viki.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback