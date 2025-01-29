"None of The boys are even at par"- Fans react as Single's Inferno 4 host compares Si-an love arc men with Cha Eun-woo, Park Bo-gum, & Byeon Woo-seok

Single's Inferno 4 panelist Hong Jin-kyung gained attention for comments on Lee Si-an's love interests in the show. In the show's initial episodes, Lee Si-an liked Kim Jeong-su, who was also attracted to her.

As the show progressed, in episode 7 she revealed she was interested in Jang Theo and Yuk Jun-seo as they also showed interest in her. She revealed that her emotions were unclear about whom she should go to.

Panelist Hong Jin-kyung commented on her emotions, comparing her situation with being liked by three popular South Korean actors, Cha Eun-woo, Park Bo-gum, and Byeon Woo-seok.

She said,

“For example, if Cha Eunwoo said he liked me, then I'd be thrilled. But the next day, if Park Bogum said he liked me, I'd probably like him too.”

To this, host Lee Da-hee added,

“And the day after that, Byeon Wooseok says he likes you.”

In response, Hong Jin-kyung stated,

“Seriously. I'd be so confused.”

Single's Inferno 4 viewers and fans were divided, as some enjoyed her humorous response. Meanwhile, some fans disagreed with her, believing that male contestants should not be compared with the three actors. This is because Kim Jeong-su and Yuk Jun-seo have been criticized for their alleged behavior on the show. A fan said,

“So true but none of the boys are even at par with the examples”

More fans shared their views on the comment.

“This is only understandable if those three men are actually cha eunwoo, park bogum, and byeon wooseok tho,” another fan stated

“None of them are cha eunwoo, park bogum or byeon wooseok, i wouldn't be confused at all.”- a user added

Single's Inferno 4 viewers further criticized Hong Jin-kyung for allegedly justifying Lee Si-an's emotions for being confused about being interested in Yuk Jun-seo, Jang Theo, and previously Kim Jeong-su.

“The panelist works hard for sian dn't get hates so much ..bu she gettin worse. I like all the attractive and charming men there..but We're not animals that can't control ourselves, i don't want world normalize her behavior...its not normal.., " a netizen commented.

"They sympathise with anything and everything this one contestant does or says vs hate everything another contestant does or says!," another user commented.

"I get jinkyung but not sian cause honestly girl refused to see all the reds in the guy that she choose. Except theo, the other 2 hv screams red flag especially that junseo guy whos not even good looking imo," a fan wrote.

On the other hand, some Single's Inferno 4 viewers appreciated Hong Jin-kyung's humor.

"Man I love Jinkyung's humor. I stg she's so hilarious, I remember even in her Unnies days her humor was underrated-ly the best lmao," a fan stated.

"Aint we have the same type eoniiii coz chaeunwoo parkbogum and byeonwooseok are my toptier actors, " a netizen added.

"She needs to be a commentator for the entire existence of Single’s Inferno," a user expressed.

Single's Inferno 4’s Lee Si-an’s connections: Kim Jeong-su, Jang Theo, and Yuk Jun-seo

Single's Inferno 4 entered its third week, unveiling episodes 7 and 8, with new connections emerging while the old ones slowly fading away. Notably, Lee Si-an is the most popular female contestant on Single's Inferno 4, as four out of six participants—Kim Jeong-su, Yuk Jun-seo, An Jong-hoon, and Jang Theo—have shown interest in her. Previously, she was inclined toward Kim Jeong-su.

During the paradise with Yuk Jun-seo, she expressed her tangled emotions as she was interested in Yuk Jun-seo as well as Jang Theo. In episode 7, she revealed that she liked Jang Theo because he had been honest about his feelings. However, after her playful interaction with Yuk Jun-seo, she was also attracted to him. Due to this, Lee Si-an was confused as to who she should pick.

By the end of Single's Inferno 4 episode 8, Lee Si-an decides to go with Yuk Jun-seo after spending time with him on the paradise date. The upcoming episode of the dating show will be aired on Netflix on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

