“Because she reminds him of Hyeseon”— Fans react as Lee Gwan-hee picks Chung You-jin as his favorite contestant in Single's Inferno 4

Single's Inferno 3 contestant Lee Gwan-hee revealed his favorite participant from the ongoing season is Chung You-jin. On January 27, 2025, Lee Gwan-hee released a vlog on his official YouTube channel, where he discussed Single's Inferno 4 with his fellow basketball players.

Lee Gwan-hee gained popularity among three female contestants—Choi Hye-seon, Yun Ha-jeong, and Cho Min-ji. He left the show with Choi Hye-seon in the final episode. Notably, he was chosen as the final pick by Yun Ha-jeong and Cho Min-ji.

When he revealed that his favorite participant from Single's Inferno 4 was Chung You-jin, fans couldn't contain their excitement. Many drew a comparison between Chung You-jin and Choi Hye-seon, believing the two look similar.

Trending

Additionally, Chung You-jin has been garnering attention for her joyful behavior and smile, and Choi Hye-seon appeared to be similar in that aspect. They took to social media to share their reactions to Lee Gwan-hee’s choice. One fan on X commented:

"Because she reminds him of Hyeseon"

Expand Tweet

Others shared their take on the social media platform.

"Youjin and Hyeseon kinda look alike," a fan added.

"Yeah, we know why, Gwanhee. Hahaha," another fan said.

Viewers were delighted to learn Lee Gwan-hee's choice was Chung You-jin.

"Gwanhee really has good taste in women," a netizen stated.

"Youjin vibe is similar with hyeseon," a fan commented.

"Say what you want about him but you know he’s got TASTE. hyeseon is still my fav ever!!" a user stated.

Viewers found Lee Gwan-hee's pick understandable as they believe Choi Hye-seon and Chung You-jin have bright personalities.

"Gwanhee pick is youjin for girl in single's inferno 4. I know we have the same taste. I know you always like the bubbly one," a netizen reacted.

"Sp he didn’t change, he still like bubbly girl after all," a user stated.

"i have a hunch already that most if not all my gwanhee/hyeseon girlies will totally dote on youjin when the first 4 ep of SI4 aired but i just know gwanhee himself will definitely choose youjin the moment he saw the first 4eps like i just kneww it, gwanhee! #SinglesInferno4," a fan wrote.

More about Chung You-jin and her connections on Single's Inferno 4

Expand Tweet

Single's Inferno 4 cast member Chung You-jin is a 28-year-old dancer and choreographer who graduated from Ewha Womans University. In the pilot episode of the show, she revealed that she is also pursuing a master's degree. The South Korean choreographer became the first female contestant to go on a paradise date, chosen by former UDT member and artist Yuk Jun-seo after he won the men's competition.

However, she seemed to have drifted from Yuk Jun-seo, and in recent episodes, she developed a curiosity for accountant Kook Dong-ho. In episode 8 of Single's Inferno 4, Chung You-jin shared her feelings for Kook Dong-ho. She expressed her desire to go on a paradise date with him. It is to be seen whether Chung You-jin and Kook Dong-ho would go to paradise together.

Expand Tweet

The South Korean reality dating show Single's Inferno provides a platform for single young individuals to explore dating over 10 days and find love on a stranded island. It airs every Tuesday at 1:30 pm IST on Netflix. Meanwhile, viewers can catch up with the first eight episodes on the streaming platform.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback