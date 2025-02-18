Love Scout: Ending explained and season 2 renewal possibilities explored

Love Scout starring Han Ji-min, Lee Jun-hyuk, Kim Do-hoon, and Kim Yoon-hye aired the final episode 12 on SBS on Friday February 14, 2025. The drama depicts the story of Kang Ji-yun, played by Han Ji-min, the CEO of Peoplez, a headhunting firm. Kang Ji-yun is a lady boss known to be a perfectionist and have a high success rate.

Ad

However, Kang Ji-yun lacks life skills and finds difficulties in completing simple tasks. That's where her new secretary Yu Eun-ho (portrayed by Lee Jun-hyuk) comes in. He is a single father with a strategic mind. Yu Eun-ho, with his human resources background, aids Kang Ji-yun with skills that help her work move smoothly.

Love Scout takes an exciting turn as Kang Ji-yun and Yu Eun-ho develop feelings for each other and slowly make their professional life personal. The drama ends with Kang Ji-yun establishing a new agency named We Company without anyone's help. Yu Eun-ho becomes his first candidate who successfully joins the HR department of Selim Group.

Ad

Trending

The drama gives closure to all the characters, including Woo Jeong-hun and Jung Su-hyeon, and does not leave room for progress in the story, lowering the chances of a second season.

Ad

Love Scout ending explained: Kang Ji-yun's statement lands Kim Hye-jin in trouble

In episode 12 of Love Scout, Kang Ji-yun announces that she will step down from the CEO's position in front of her employees, and Career Way will acquire the company. She says that this is the best decision to protect her employees.

In response, Woo Jeong-hun goes to his father, Chairman Woo, believing he is the one behind all this. He begs Chairman Woo to not meddle with Kang Ji-yun’s business and that he will start working for him again. Kim Hye-jin signs the business transfer with Kang Ji-yun, which makes her believe that her career is over.

Ad

On her first day at Peoplez, Kim Hye-jin learns that most of the employees have resigned. Several articles about Career Way's forced acquisition of Peoplez start to emerge.

Furthermore, Econic Bio's CEO Park Yeong-min turns himself in and names Kim Hye-jin as one of the accomplices for investment fraud. Kang Ji-yun also gives a statement to the cops that Kim Hye-jin was involved in another fraudulent activity at Career Way five years ago. Kim Hye-jin is arrested by the cops at Career Way and is soon fired.

Ad

Ad

As the final episode of Love Scout progresses, Yu Eun-ho and Kang Ji-yun go on a date and do things that Kang Ji-yun has never done before. On the other hand, Park Sung-kyung visits Woo Jeong-hun’s brother Woo Seong-hoon's cemetery.

Park Sung-kyung meets Chairman Woo and tells him that she regrets not being able to listen to Woo Seong-hoon more often after he passed away as she was busy hating Chairman Woo. She urges him to not treat Woo Jeong-hun harshly and forgive himself, as Woo Seong-hoon had never resented him.

Ad

Chairman Woo asks Woo Jeong-hun to have dinner with him, where he tells him that he can live the life he wants as he doesn't want to lose him as well. Moving on, Yu Eun-ho meets his former colleague, who tells him that the company wants him back, but he declines as he wants to support Kang Ji-yun.

On the other hand, Kang Ji-yun receives a recruiting request from Selim Group, and she can't think of anyone except Yu Eun-ho as the candidate. She suggests Yu Eun-ho to join Selim Group and that she can handle things herself. Kang Ji-yun and Yu Byeol throw a small house party for Yu Eun-ho as he gets the job at Selim Group.

Ad

Love Scout season 2 renawal possiblities explored

Ad

In Love Scout episode 12, Jung Su-hyeon and Woo Jeong-hun, who have been meeting each other as drink buddies, finally make their relationship official. At a park, the two meet a fortune teller who asks them if they are curious about something. They ask questions related to work, but she insists they're interested in knowing more about their relationship.

Jung Su-hyeon says they are just acquaintances who see each other sometimes. Hearing this, Woo Jeong-hun confesses that he wants to be in a romantic relationship with her. The drama showcases a scene where Kang Ji-yun gets involved in a conflict with her client Yu Eun-ho at Selim Group's HR department over the candidates list.

Ad

As the meeting ends, Yu Eun-ho gives her an additional document and leaves. The document contains tickets to a piano recital with a note that says, "See you later."

Notably, all the characters are given a proper conclusion with no further storylines to explore and no queries left for the viewers. Furthermore, the chances of a second season appear to be low; however, SBS has not made any official statement regarding the same.

Meanwhile, Love Scout is available on Rakuten Viki for streaming.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback