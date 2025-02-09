Love Scout episode 10 & 11 recap: Did Kang Ji-yun accept Yu Eun-ho after learning his truth?

Love Scout starring Han Ji-min, Lee Jun-hyuk, Kim Do-hoon, and Kim Yoon-hye aired episodes 10 and 11 on February 7 and 8 on SBS. The drama follows the story of a search firm CEO, Kang Ji-yun (Han Ji-min), and her secretary, Yu Eun-ho (played by Lee Jun-hyuk).

Kang Ji-yun is meticulous at her work but gets clumsy with completely trivial tasks. On the other hand, Yu Eun-ho assists her with these tasks to make her work seamless. The story takes a new turn when the line between their personal and professional lives starts to blur, and they fall for each other.

In Love Scout episode 10, Kang Ji-yun found it difficult to accept that Yu Eun-ho was the one whom her father Kang Kyung-tae (Jo Wan-ki) saved during the fire incident. She told him that he should have never told her the truth, as she would not be able to feel at ease with him anymore.

As episode 10 progressed, Kang Ji-yun was able to move on from her past by forgiving her father. She accepted Yu Eun-ho after her inner emotional conflict was settled.

Love Scout ep 10-11 recap: Kang Ji-yun gives up her position as CEO to save Peoplez.

In Love Scout episode 10, Kang Ji-yun and Yu Eun-ho were walking on eggshells while keeping their interactions minimal. Kang Ji-yun went for drinks with Seo Mi-ae (Lee Sang-hee) and told her about Yu Eun-ho. Seo Mi-ae suggested that she should continue to date him and try to not resent her father anymore.

Seo Mi-ae called Yu Eun-ho to pick up Kang Ji-yun as she was drunk. Kang Ji-yun learned that Yu Eun-ho survived and continued to hold on whenever he felt like giving up because of her father. Kang Kyung-tae's words helped Yu Eun-ho become a better person.

Kang Ji-yun visited her father's cremation site and expressed her feelings she had kept hidden this time. She apologized to him for coming so late and told him that she hated him and missed him. The next day, she met Yu Eun-ho and thanked him for growing up so well. She asked him to hold her and told him that she would never let go of it. Furthermore, she went public about her romance with Yu Eun-ho at work, leaving the employees in shock.

As Love Scout episode 10 progressed, Jung Su-hyeon explained to Jung Seo-jun about his parents, how they passed away, and that she would always be his mother. She had an emotional outburst and called Woo Jeong-hoon, who came and consoled her. At work, Kang Ji-yun and her employees fooled Kim Hye-jin by slipping in the wrong information on the candidates.

She successfully presented the best candidates for NEXT's CEO, and as a result, one of her recommendations became the CEO of the company. By the end of Love Scout episode 10, a new crisis emerged at Peoplez as Econic Bio's CEO Park Yeong-min committed investment fraud of 20 billion KRW and fled.

Love Scout episode 11 began with reporters waiting for Kang Ji-yun outside her office. This is because Kang Ji-yun and Park Yeong-min gave her equity shares of Econic Bio instead of monetary payment. The police seized the work at Peoplez and took all the documents under a search warrant, as Kang Ji-yun was suspected of being Park Yeong-min’s accomplice.

Kang Ji-yun reassured her employees that she was unaware of the fraud and told them to work from home while waiting for the results of the investigation. She spent the night at Yu Eun-ho's place with Yu Byeol as the victims of the investment fraud came to her house to create a scene.

Meanwhile, in Love Scout episode 11, Woo Jeong-hoon confronted his father, and Chairman Woo Chul-yong believed he was behind it, but Chairman Woo denied it. Woo Jeong-hoon made it clear that he wouldn't work under his father, and in response, Chairman Woo removed him from his house and seized his credit card. Woo Jeong-hoon decided to sleep at the kindergarten in the meantime.

A news article that stirred the firm was about Park Yeong-min’s plan that started 5 years back and whether Kang Ji-yun knew about it. Kang Ji-yun confronted Kim Hye-jin as she realized she was the one behind this situation. Kim Hye-jin wanted Kang Ji-yun to use the former Career Way CEO's death incident against her.

However, Kang Ji-yun did not want to stoop low. Kim Hye-jin got to her head when she told Kang Ji-yun that no one would stay beside her when her company was going to be destroyed.

On the other hand, Peoplez Team 1 showcased their support for Kang Ji-yun and the company. They joined forces to look into Park Yeong-min and find out who was behind the destruction of the company. They gathered at the bookstore where Kang Ji-yun also arrived after meeting with Kim Hye-jin. Watching her team work hard, despite the crisis, Kang Ji-yun was relieved to learn she had good people supporting her.

Later, Chairman Woo asked Kang Ji-yun to step down from her position as the CEO to save Peoplez. This was because Career Way was planning to acquire Peoplez only if Kang Ji-yun resigned. Kang Ji-yun asked Yu Eun-ho to go on vacation where they could enjoy the sea. Yu Eun-ho gifted her a pendant he bought with Yu Byeol.

Kang Ji-yun told him that she hated her life and never tried looking inside herself despite working in a field where she looked for the best in people to help them find the best jobs. She told him that after he came into her life, she started to like herself. By the end of Love Scout episode 11, Kang Ji-yun informed her employees that she had withdrawn from the position of Peoplez’s CEO.

Meanwhile, Love Scout episode 12 will air on Friday, February 14, 2025, on SBS and Viki.

