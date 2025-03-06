"We recorded it in a jampacked Minneapolis club"- When Lisa Coleman and Bobby Z talked about the making of Prince's Purple Rain

In a July 24, 2017, interview with The Guardian, Lisa Coleman and Bobby Z discussed the challenges of recording Purple Rain in a packed Minneapolis club. They shared insights into Prince’s work process during this key career phase.

"We recorded it in a jampacked Minneapolis club. It was sweaty and smoky and vibey as hell," Lisa said in the interview.

Despite unpredictable conditions, the band's teamwork led to a performance that became a landmark in music history.

During the summer of 1983, a benefit show at First Avenue in Minneapolis saw the club reach full capacity where the recording occurred. The performance space presented extreme demands due to its oppressive heat combined with pervasive humidity and thick cigarette smoke, which created an intensely challenging atmosphere.

For the unversed, Purple Rain was also recently re-released on March 5, 2025 for one night in the UK.

What did Lisa Coleman and Bobby Z say about Prince's Purple Rain?

Lisa Coleman recalled her initial introduction to Prince in 1979, when she was not yet aware of his growing influence. At the time, a friend working at Prince’s management agency recommended her to him.

Coleman described the process as unexpectedly swift: after recording a demo tape, she flew to Minneapolis, where Prince picked her up from the airport. Their first meeting was characterized by mutual shyness, yet they eventually connected and established a working relationship that would evolve into a longstanding musical partnership.

During an early audition, the setting was informal yet direct. Coleman recounted arriving at Prince’s place in the evening, where she found that a piano was set up downstairs. When Prince emerged with a guitar, it became evident that the meeting was as much about assessing mutual compatibility as it was about her musical ability.

His home, which smelled distinctly of a recording studio, provided a backdrop that underscored the intensity of the environment. Over time, as the band evolved, the group’s cohesion grew, a process that Coleman attributes partly to the addition of Wendy Melvoin, whose role was quickly embraced by both Prince and the rest of the band.

Bobby Z offered his perspective from a slightly different vantage point. He recalled that, in 1978, he was working at Moon Sound Studios in Minneapolis when he first encountered Prince. Initially working as a delivery driver for Prince’s manager, he soon found himself spending significant time with the artist.

Spending time together helped Bobby Z build a friendship with Prince, leading to his role as the band’s drummer. He explained that their chemistry came from both musical talent and personal connections. By summer 1983, the band had a strong bond that enhanced their live performances. Purple Rain was originally country-influenced but evolved significantly during rehearsals.

Wendy Melvoin’s contribution in striking powerful chords played a key role in shifting the song’s direction. Prince’s willingness to experiment led to a reworking of the arrangement, eventually distancing the track from its original country feel.

The band reportedly rehearsed the song for six hours continuously until the structure and arrangement had solidified into a form that would become emblematic of their work.

After the live performance at First Avenue, further work took place in the studio in Los Angeles. The live recording, which lasted 13 minutes, was later edited down to 8 minutes and 41 seconds, with string overdubs added to enhance the final version.

What is the movie Purple Rain about?

Purple Rain is a 1984 American romantic rock musical drama film that functioned as a platform for Prince’s musical prowess while marking his first acting role. The cinematic work emerged under the direction of Albert Magnoli who collaborated in writing with William Blinn.

The movie showcases Prince performing with The Revolution while featuring a supporting cast that includes Apollonia Kotero, Morris Day, Olga Karlatos, and Clarence Williams III.

The movie combines concert sequences with a storyline that tracks Prince’s character The Kid through his personal and professional struggles in Minneapolis.

The primary filming of Purple Rain took place in Minneapolis, where production utilized local landmarks including the IDS Center's Crystal Court and First Avenue nightclub extensively. An examination of production specifics shows the nightclub space was secured for 25 days at a rental expense totaling $100,000.

The film's identity remains deeply tied to its Minneapolis origins despite later scene reshoots at The Wiltern in Los Angeles. The initial release of Purple Rain on July 27, 1984, resulted in a $70 gross. 3 million worldwide against a budget of $7.2 million and its status as a culturally and historically important work has been established.

The movie's soundtrack featuring tracks such as When Doves Cry and Let's Go Crazy reached remarkable sales figures which demonstrate the film’s dual influence in both musical and cinematic realms.

Theaters showcased Purple Rain on March 5, 2025, for a single night using Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology. The re-release emerged as a strategic initiative to honor Prince's lasting influence. The 2024 40th anniversary version's audiovisual elements were surpassed by the restoration's improvements.

Purple Rain is also available on Amazon Prime Video to stream.

