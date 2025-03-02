Purple Rain: Full list of cast explored

Purple Rain is a semi-autobiographical film that follows Prince as an aspiring musician in Minneapolis back in 1980s. Upon its release on July 27, 1984, the movie won the Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. According to Time Magazine, this romantic rock musical drama was inducted into the US Library of Congress’ National Film Registry in December 2019.

The movie is scheduled for re-release on March 5, 2025, in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres locations in the U.S. and Odeon locations in the UK for one night only. The cast includes Prince, Apollonia Kotero, Morris E. Day, and more.

List of complete cast of Purple Rain

1) Prince as The Kid

Fans get to see Prince as The Kid, a struggling musician based in Minneapolis. The Kid has an abusive situation at home and has to battle with his rival band, internal strifes in his own band, and his budding relationship with Appolonia.

Late singer Prince was not only a vocalist but also a multi-instrumentalist who produced his albums on his own. Purple Rain marked his debut as an actor and he went on to star in several projects, including the romantic comedy Under the Cherry Moon, and Graffiti Bridge.

2) Apollonia Kotero as Apollonia

Apollonia Kotero at the Purple Rain Premiere on July 26, 1984 (Image via Getty)

Apollonia Kotero appears in Purple Rain as Apollonia, The Kid's love interest. She moves to Minneapolis to make it big as a musician and falls for The Kid. However, when the complications in their relationship force them apart, she joins hands with Morris Day who promises to launch her career.

Actress and singer Kotero is widely known as the leader of the girl group, Apollonia 6. Besides Purple Rain, she has also starred in films, namely Black Magic Woman and Ministry of Vengeance. Additionally, she has also appeared in shows like Falcon Crest and Air America.

3) Morris E. Day as Morris

Morris Day (Image via Instagram/@themorrisday)

Morris E. Day portrays Morris, The Kid's rival and the leader of the band The Time. Apart from being a serious threat to The Kid's success as a musician, he also provides comic relief in the film. With a motive to control Apollonia's career, he tries to get The Kid pushed out of the club's lineup.

Day is the leader of a funk rock band The Time, which later came to be known as Morris Day and the Time. He and Prince went to the same school and were even bandmates for some time. He also appeared in small roles in films such as Moving and The Adventures of Ford Fairlane.

4) Olga Karlatos as Mother

Olga Karlatos plays The Kid's mother in Purple Rain. She is a victim of her abusive husband, Francis L., who is a deeply troubled musician. The physical and mental abuse she suffers affects The Kid's formative years and influences his music.

Karlatos is a retired Greek actress who is now a Bermudian lawyer. She is best known for her roles in Italian horror films like Murder Rock and Zombie 2. She graduated with a law degree from the University of Kent in 2007 and got admission to the Bermuda Bar Association in 2010.

List of other actors who appear in Purple Rain

The supporting cast of this romance musical film includes:

Clarence Williams III as Father

Jerome Benton as Jerome

Billy Sparks as Billy

Jill Jones as Jill

Charles Huntsberry as Chick

Dez Dickerson as Dez

Brenda Bennett as Brenda

Susan Moonsie as Susan

Kim Upsher as Kim

What is Purple Rain about?

Purple Rain chronicles the story of musician named The Kid, who is based in Minneapolis and is the frontman of a band called The Revolution. He struggles with a turbulent life at home due to his abusive father.

The Kid competes with the rival band Morris Day and The Time while navigating a rocky romance with singer Apollonia. The movie depicts the circumstances that threaten his career as a musician as well as his personal relationships before he finds redemption through his performance of the titular song Purple Rain.

