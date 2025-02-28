Last Breath: Full list of cast explored

Last Breath is a survival thriller film led by Woody Harrelson. Following its release on February 27, 2025 in Greece, it is scheduled for release in the U.S. on February 28, 2025. The film, directed by Alex Parkinson, is based on a documentary released in 2019.

The film chronicles a harrowing real-life deep sea diving accident in the North Sea. A Scottish diver, Chris Lemons, ends up stranded 300 meters below the sea's surface with a rapidly depleting oxygen supply after a storm cuts off his lifeline.

Lemons' fellow sea divers, along with the ship's crew, launch a desperate rescue mission to save him before time runs out. The movie explores themes of survival under extreme conditions, teamwork, and resilience as it explores the high-risk world of saturation diving.

While Finn Cole stars as Chris Lemons, Woody Harrelson and Simu Liu play the roles of his teammates who are determined to bring him back safely.

Woody Harrelson and others star in Last Breath

1) Woody Harrelson as Duncan Allcock

A still from Last Breath (Image via Focus Features)

Woody Harrelson stars as Duncan Allcock, an experienced deep sea diver. Duncan's team spirit and leadership play a pivotal role in the crew's joint attempt to bring sea diver Chris Lemons back to safety.

Harrelson has been in the entertainment industry for four decades. He has won a Primetime Emmy Award for his performance in the sitcom Cheers and also has an Emmy nomination for his role in True Detective.

He has also appeared in popular movies like The Hunger Games film series and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

2) Simu Liu as David Yuasa

Simu Liu appears as David Yuasa, a reserved and highly skilled deep sea diver. His ability to remain calm and composed under pressure gives the stability to the team to navigate through the complexities of the rescue mission.

Liu is best known for his role as the superhero Shang-Chi in MCU movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. In 2023, he appeared as one of the Ken dolls in Greta Gerwig's blockbuster drama, Barbie. He also wrote his memoir, We Were Dreamers.

3) Finn Cole

Finn Cole plays the role of the young and relatively inexperienced Scottish sea diver Chris Lemons whose lifeline gets severed due to a sudden storm in the North Sea. His rapidly dwindling oxygen supply puts his life at risk while his fellow sea divers and crew members launch a rescue operation.

Cole is best known for his role as Michael Gray from 2014 to 2022 in the hit BBC series, Peaky Blinders. He has also appeared in the crime drama TV series, Animal Kingdom and had a role in the 2021 action film, F9.

4) Cliff Curtis as Captain Andre Jenson

A still from Last Breath (Image via YouTube/Focus Features)

Cliff Curtis will be seen as Captain Andre Jenson, the captain of the support vessel. He is in charge of the mission and coordinates the crew's efforts from the surface. He is also responsible for making the critical decisions during the rescue mission.

Curtis is a New Zealand actor with four New Zealand Film Awards - two for Best Actor and two for Best Supporting Actor - under his belt. He has appeared in movies like Collateral Damage, Sunshine, and Avatar: The Way of Water.

Other members of the cast of Last Breath

Besides the aforementioned stars, several other actors appear in Last Breath in various roles. Here is a list of those actors and their characters:

Mark Bonnar as Craig (Dive Supervisor)

MyAnna Buring as Hanna (1st Officer)

Josef Altin as DPO

Bobby Rainsbury as Morag

Connor Reed as Andrew (ROV Pilot)

Nick Biadon as Stuart (B Team)

Riz Khan as Kirk (B Team)

Aldo Silvio as Brad (B Team)

Kevin Naudi as Alex (C Team)

Claudiu Baciu as Paul (C Team)

Brett Murray as Nick (C Team)

Muhammad Arnini Bin Ariffin as Jun

Last Breath will be in theaters from February 28, 2025.

