“He definitely deserves an Emmy”— General Hospital fans applaud Jeff Kobber’s acting as Cyrus on the soap opera

General Hospital (GH) is the longest running American soap opera that debuted on April 1, 1963, on ABC. The show has received the most Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

Ad

Frank and Doris Hursley created the show in the imaginary town of Port Charles, New York and Jeff Kober portrayed Cyrus Renault, a violent monster on General Hospital. Kober left General Hospital in February 2025, after his character, Cyrus Renault, was killed off in a dramatic finale.

The departure signaled the end of Cyrus' complex plot, representing a natural finish to his arc. With this, fans have taken to social media and voiced their opinions by commenting on a Facebook post. One fan with the username Vivian Kenudson commented:

Ad

Trending

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Vivian Kenudson)

"Whether you love Cyrus or hate him, Jeff Kobar proved to be one hell of an actor. He definitely deserves an Emmy."

Ad

Some viewers praised the actor's ability to make Cyrus both menacing and captivating. Some of these comments include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Vivian Kenudson)

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Vivian Kenudson)

More about Jeff Kobber’s character on General Hospital

Ad

Jeff Kober made an exit from General Hospital in February 2025. Cyrus Renault, played by Kober, was a complex and dangerous antagonist. His departure was an appropriate climax to his plot. The reason for Kober's departure is the character's death in a dramatic closing moment.

After making his initial appearance on General Hospital in February 2020, Cyrus Renault immediately made a name for himself as a vicious drug lord. As a skilled manipulator, he built complex ties with important individual including Sonny Corinthos, Laura Collins, and his brother Martin Grey.

Ad

He was both a villain and an interesting character to observe because of his unpredictable disposition. Despite his terrible activities, Cyrus was shown to have a deep past which brought about a spiritual transition in 2021.

After recuperating from sickness, Cyrus professed fresh faith, but his criminal character persisted. His desire for vengeance against those who wronged him, such as Sonny and Jordan, had been a recurring theme throughout his narrative.

Current storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In a recent General Hospital episode, Josslyn shot and murdered Cyrus in self-defense after he assaulted her with an axe. Jack took command of the situation, instructing Josslyn to remain silent and allowing her to join the WSB.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn revealed to Chase about a baby she had given up for adoption in high school, shocking him. Jason and Drew disagreed over family problems, with Jason wanting the kids to be together and Drew distancing himself from the Quartermaines. Sasha disclosed to Tracy that Jason is her baby's father, resulting in further family conflict.

Ad

After being poisoned with Digitalis, Lucky's health is still severe, and Anna and Dante look into Cyrus' ties to Pautauk. Before Anna got to the cabin, Jack gave Colette instructions to remove all traces of Josslyn's involvement.

Read More: The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from February 24 to 28, 2025

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback