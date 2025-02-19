“He's nuttier than a fruitcake”— General Hospital fans speculate on Cyrus Renault’s next target

General Hospital (GH) is a long-running American soap opera that began on ABC on April 1, 1963. It is the longest-running Hollywood soap opera and has received the most Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Drama Series.

Frank and Doris Hursley created the program, set in the imaginary city of Port Charles. One of the most prominent characters of the show is Cyrus. Cyrus Renault's resurrection puts Elizabeth Webber, Sasha Gilmore, and Josslyn Jacks in danger, and Elizabeth seems to be his next target in retaliation for her part in his demise.

With this, fans have voiced all their opinions by commenting on a Facebook post by a GH fanpage. One fan with the username Caress Franklin commented:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/ @Deborah Kilgore Ogles)

"He's nuttier than a fruit cake."

Some believe Cyrus Renault's next target will be Elizabeth Webber, while others believe he will go after Josslyn Jacks. Some of these comments mainly include:

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Deborah Kilgore Ogles)

Some people have also commented that Josslyn could stop him with Dex's gun.

Fan reactions (Image via Facebook/@Deborah Kilgore Ogles)

More about Cyrus Renault’s storyline

Once again, Cyrus Renault is causing problems at General Hospital. He's probably preparing his next move because he's known for removing threats. Numerous people have already been put at risk by his reappearance, and he could attack someone next.

Elizabeth Webber may be in danger. She helped get Cyrus kicked out of volunteering at Turning Woods and General Hospital. She also gave the authorities important information about him. Cyrus could move against her if he thinks she poses a threat.

Sasha Gilmore is another potential target. Her closeness to Jason Morgan exposes her vulnerability. If Cyrus wants to send a warning to Jason and the Corinthos family, going after Sasha might be the method to do it.

Josslyn Jacks should likewise use caution. She recently lost Dex Heller and is desperate to uncover Cyrus's misdeeds. If she delves too deeply, she may become a target. Cyrus' background shows that he will not hesitate to suppress anybody who gets in his way.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan keeps a tight check on Cyrus. With Sonny Corinthos gone, Jason is stepping up to defend his loved ones. The cops are also watching, hoping to finally bring Cyrus down. As long as Cyrus is free, Port Charles remains in danger.

Cast of General Hospital

General Hospital has a huge and diverse cast, including both long-time performers and younger faces. Maurice Benard has played Sonny Corinthos since 1993, while other longtime cast members such as Genie Francis (Laura Collins), Nancy Lee Grahn (Alexis Davis), and Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) continue to play important parts on the program. Their efforts have influenced the show's success throughout time.

Josh Kelly, who plays Cody Bell, and Tabyana Ali, who plays Trina Robinson, are two examples of the new talent the program brings in. These more recent characters contribute to the continuing turmoil and provide the program with fresh stories. Evan Hofer as Dex Heller and Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Corinthos are two other recent cast members.

In addition to the main cast, several recurring and guest actors play important roles in supporting the storyline. For example, Bradford Anderson has been portraying Damian Spinelli since 2006, while Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) and Eva LaRue (Natalia Rogers-Ramirez) have been part of General Hospital for several years.

