Woody Harrelson's upcoming Apple TV+ project casts Natalie Martinez and Brittany Ishibashi

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey are all set to reunite in an upcoming Apple TV+ project that will showcase their bromance. The two have long been close friends and have often also speculated if they are related by blood.

Recently, it has been announced that Natalie Martinez and Brittany Ishibashi have also joined the cast of this project.

The upcoming Apple TV+ project is a 10-episode comedy series in which McConaughey and Harrelson will appear as close friends. However, this time around, their friendship will be put to the test.

Natalie Martinez and Brittany Ishibashi have joined the cast of Woody Harrelson's upcoming Apple TV+ series

Natalie Martinez attends the Premiere For Apple TV+'s Series "Bad Monkey" at Billy Wilder Theater at The Hammer Museum. (Image via Getty)

According to a Deadline article dated February 21, 2025, Natalie Martinez will be playing the role of Valentina, Matthew McConaughey's wife in the series. On the other hand, Brittany Ishibashi will appear as Joy, Woody Harrelson's on-screen wife, in the untitled brothers' comedy series.

Martinez's first credited screen role is as Michelle Miller in the telenovela Fashion House. She is best known for her performances in Bad Monkey on Apple TV+, Ordinary Joe on NBC, The I-Land on Netflix, and Kingdom on AT&T’s Audience Network.

Brittany Ishibashi attends the 2017 ABC/Disney Media Distribution International Upfront at Walt Disney Studio Lot. (Image via Getty)

Ishibashi started her acting career in 1999, fresh out of high school, when J. J. Abrams cast her in the TV series Felicity. She is best known for her roles in Runaways on Hulu, Political Animals on the USA Network, and Grace and Frankie on Netflix.

The upcoming 10-part Apple TV+ series will see McConaughey and Harrelson as close friends. Per Variety, the official synopsis describes the show as “a heartfelt odd couple love story revolving around their strange and beautiful bond” which is “tested when their combined families attempt to live together on Matthew’s ranch in Texas.”

According to another Deadline article published on February 6, Holland Taylor will star as McConaughey’s mom in the series.

McConaughey, Harrelson, and showrunner David West Read also serve as executive producers for the upcoming Apple TV+ series.

Matthew McConaughey once claimed he and Woody Harrelson might be brothers in real life

Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey (Image via Getty)

In a Los Angeles Times article dated April 13, 2023, it was reported that during an episode of Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, McConaughey recounted an incident that made him question whether he and Woody Harrelson might actually be brothers.

The Interstellar actor said that while his and Harrelson's families were vacationing in Greece, McConaughey’s mother revealed that she knew Harrelson’s dad. The actor said:

“Everyone was aware of the ellipses that my mom left after ‘knew.’ ... It was a loaded K-N-E-W. We went on to unpack this, what ‘knew’ meant, and did some math and found out that his dad was on furlough at the same time that my mom and dad were in their second divorce. Then there’s possible receipts in places out in West Texas where there might have been a gathering, or a meeting, or a ‘knew’ moment.”

He further told host Kelly Ripa that while Woody Harrelson is quite eager to take a DNA test, he did not feel the same way.

“It’s a little easier for Wood to say, ‘Come on, let’s do it,’ because what’s the skin in it for him? It’s a little harder of me because he’s asking me to take a chance and go, ‘Wait a minute, you’re trying to tell me my dad may not be my dad after 53 years of believing it?’”

McConaughey and Harrelson's first Hollywood project together was Ron Howard’s satirical comedy EDtv. They have been close friends since then and have reunited on-screen several times. This includes the 2008 film Surfer, Dude.

They popularly reunited as a detective duo in 2014's True Detective and also earned leading acting Emmy nominations for their performances.

