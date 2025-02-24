Toxic Town on Netflix: Full list of cast for the British drama 

Netflix's Toxic Town is a new limited series on the streaming platform that dramatizes the true story of the Corby poisonings which began in the 1980s. The incident marked one of the biggest environmental scandals in the world, turning the small English former steel town of Corby upside down. The series brings viewers a story of community resilience in the face of institutional negligence and corruption.

Written by Jack Thorne, Toxic Town explores the story of the people who found themselves in the middle of the Corby poisonings. The Netflix series focuses on a group of mothers who waged a battle for justice, challenging their town’s council over alleged toxic waste mismanagement, and traces their fight over the years as a terrible truth comes to the surface.

The British drama miniseries, which follows the three mothers involved in the Corby toxic waste case, premieres on Netflix on February 27, 2025.

The full cast list of Toxic Town on Netflix

Here is the full cast list of the upcoming Netflix movie.

1. Jodie Whittaker as Susan McIntyre

Jodie Auckland Whittaker is a British actor, best known for her roles in television shows like Broadchurch (2013–2017) and Doctor Who (2017–2022). Whittaker rose to fame with her 2006 feature film Venus, for which she received British Independent Film Award and Satellite Award nominations. She also had roles in Attack the Block (2011) and the Black Mirror episode The Entire History of You (2011).

Whittaker was also applauded for her performances in Journeyman (2017), Adult Life Skills (2016), Wired (2008), Attack the Block (2011), Good Vibrations (2012), and Trust Me (2017). In 2017 she made history as the first female actor and the thirteenth actor to play the Doctor in Doctor Who (2005). Her role was positively received and in 2020 she was voted the second greatest Doctor in the programme's 57-year history. Jodie Whittaker plays the role of Susan McIntyre in Toxic Town.

2. Aimee Lou Wood as Tracey Taylor

Aimee Lou Wood is an English actor who rose to fame with roles in Mary Stuart (2016–2017) and People, Places and Things (2017). Wood made her screen debut on the Netflix series Sex Education (2019–2023), for which she won a British Academy Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.

Wood has also had roles in The Electrical Life of Louis Wain (2021), Living (2022), and Daddy Issues (2024), as well as stage productions of Uncle Vanya in 2020 and Cabaret in 2023. Recently she starred in the third season of the HBO anthology series The White Lotus (2025) and has been cast in the role of Tracey Taylor in the upcoming Netflix series.

3. Claudia Jessie as Maggie Mahon

Claudia Jessie Peyton is a British actor, best known for her roles in the third series of the BBC One police procedural WPC 56 (2015). However, she is best known as Eloise in the Netflix period drama Bridgerton (2020–present). Jessie has also appeared in series 4 of Line of Duty (2017), the Porters (2017–2019), and the ITV miniseries Vanity Fair (2018). She plays the role of Maggie Mahon in Toxic Town.

Others in the cast of Toxic Town

Here is the list of other cast members and the roles they play in Toxic Town:

Robert Carlyle as Sam Hagen

Brendan Coyle as Roy Thomas

Rory Kinnear as Des Collins

Stephen McMillan

Lauren Lyle

Joe Dempsie

Michael Socha

Karla Crome



Catch the Netflix series coming to the streaming platform this Thursday.

