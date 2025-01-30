Where to watch Watson TV series? All streaming options explored

The much-awaited Watson TV series made its debut on CBS on Sunday, January 26, 2025, introducing a fresh take on the Sherlock Holmes world. After the pilot episode, the show will air on Sunday at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

The show is directed by Larry Teng and written by Craig Sweeny, known for his work on Elementary. The series shifts the focus from the famous detective to his loyal companion, Dr. John Watson.

Portrayed by Morris Chestnut, Watson is now forging a new life in Pittsburgh after the death of Sherlock Holmes. Instead of solving crimes with Sherlock, Watson transitions into a medical career, running a diagnostic clinic where he faces complex cases that challenge his abilities as both a physician and a person.

The series also features a strong supporting cast, with Rochelle Aytes as Watson's ex-wife Dr. Mary Morse, Ritchie Coster as Shinwell Johnson, and Randall Park as the enigmatic Professor Moriarty. As the premiere unfolds, it explores Watson's emotional journey, balancing his professional role with the unresolved aspects of his past.

Watson TV series: Where to Watch

Watson TV series is primarily available for streaming on Paramount+, where viewers can watch new episodes as they air on CBS or on-demand the following day. For those who prefer live streaming, the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, priced at $12.99 per month, provides access to CBS live broadcasts, including Watson.

For viewers in the US, the series can also be found on several other platforms that offer live streaming of CBS:

FuboTV: Watch Watson as it airs. Hulu + Live TV: This platform allows viewers to catch episodes of Watson live and on-demand shortly after they air. YouTube TV: Offers live streaming of CBS, including Watson, with on-demand options afterward. DIRECTV STREAM: Allows for both live streaming and on-demand viewing of Watson.

International Availability of Watson TV series

For viewers outside the United States, Watson can be streamed on Global TV in Canada. New episodes air on Sundays at 9 pm Eastern Time in the USA and they are available for free on-demand the following day via the Global TV app.

Other Platforms

As of now, the Watson TV series is not available on major platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, or Disney+, but this could change in the future.

The premiere of Watson TV series offers a fresh perspective on the Sherlock Holmes universe, combining medical mysteries with deep character development.

Whether you're watching the show live or catching up later, there are plenty of options to stream the latest episodes of Watson. From Paramount+ to FuboTV and Hulu + Live TV, fans of the show have numerous platforms at their disposal to follow Dr. John Watson's journey in this new chapter of his life.

