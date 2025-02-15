I Can Do Bad All by Myself: Full list of cast in Tyler Perry's rom-com musical

I Can Do Bad All by Myself is a romantic musical comedy-drama film written and directed by Tyler Perry. The film was released on September 11, 2009.

The film tells the story of April, played by Taraji P. Henson, an alcoholic nightclub singer, who lives in an abusive relationship with a married man. She is suddenly burdened with the responsibility of her niece and nephews. The arrival of a Mexican immigrant, Sandino, encourages her to change her ways.

Besides Taraji P. Henson, the film also stars Adam Rodriguez, Tyler Perry, Brian White, Mary J. Blige, Gladys Knight, and Marvin L. Winans in prominent roles.

The main cast of I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Taraji P. Henson as April

Taraji P. Henson (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Taraji P. Henson plays the role of April. She is an alcoholic dependent upon her married boyfriend. She has a selfish outlook on life and is reluctant to take responsibility for her sister's children.

Taraji P. Henson is known for playing Queenie in David Fincher's The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination. She has worked on projects such as Baby Boy, The Karate Kid, Think Like a Man, Acrimony, What Men Want, The Best of Enemies, and The Color Purple.

Adam Rodriguez as Sandino Ramirez

Adam Rodriguez (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Adam Rodruguez's Sandino Ramirez is a loving and helpful man who steps up to care for April's niece and nephews, and occasionally April herself. He had a troubled past with the cartel, and now tries to be a good person without any hidden motive.

Adam Rodriguez became known for his role as Eric Delko on CSI: Miami. He is also a screenwriter and director, having worked on projects such as Scorpion and Criminal Minds.

Tyler Perry as Mabel Simmons and Joe Simmons

Tyler Perry (Image via Lionsgate Movies)

Madea is a character that Tyler Perry has played in multiple movies besides I Can Do Bad All by Myself. Madea is a street-smart old woman who often imparts wisdom through comedic lines. In the film, Perry plays both Madea and her brother, Joe Simmons.

Tyler Perry is an African-American filmmaker. He has written, directed, and produced several films and shows like Diary of a Mad Black Woman, Why Did I Get Married?, The Six Triple Eight, and House of Payne, among several others.

The additional cast of I Can Do Bad All by Myself

Below is the list of other actors and the roles they have played in the film:

Brian White as Randy

Mary J. Blige as Tanya

Gladys Knight as Wilma

Marvin L. Winans as Pastor Brian

Hope Olaidé Wilson as Jennifer

Frederick Siglar as Byron

Kwesi Boakye as Manny

Eric Mendenhall as Man #1

David Paulus as Miller

Randall Taylor as Mr. Bradley

Tess Malis Kincaid as Ms. Sullivan

Joseph Taylor as Announcer

Cheryl B. Pratt as 911 Dispatcher

Jameaka Tubbs as Rock Steady Background Singer

Judith Franklin as Rock Steady Background Singer

About I Can Do Bad All by Myself

I Can Do Bad All by Myself is a story of neglect, abuse, and the consequences of choices, presented with shades of humor. Through April, the viewers can note the effects of being in an abusive relationship, although she eventually breaks out of its shackles. The film is available on Netflix and Prime Video for streaming. The description of the film on the latter reads:

"When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment."

