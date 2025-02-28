Is The Quiet Ones (2024) based on a true story? Explained

The Quiet Ones, a Danish action drama film directed by Frederik Louis Hviid, follows a team of professional thieves as they scheme and carry out the biggest heist in the nation's history. With its fast-paced action, meticulous heist plotting, and intense conflicts between characters, The Quiet Ones explores to what extreme limits individuals will go for power and money.

Ad

With its realistic approach and careful attention to detail, The Quiet Ones has caused many to wonder if the narrative is based on true events. The movie offers a dramatized account of a true crime, and while it is based on real events, the story is fictional.

The Quiet Ones (2024) has been inspired by the real-life account of Denmark's largest robbery, which happened in 2008.

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

The Quiet Ones is based on the biggest heist in Danish history

Ad

Trending

The Quiet Ones is inspired by a real event - the biggest heist in Danish history. The movie is modeled after a 2008 heist in Denmark, where a gang of robbers managed to steal more than $10 million from a Copenhagen cash processing plant.

The carefully orchestrated crime was a highly prepared, insider job with a degree of organization that made it one of the most advanced heists ever carried out in the nation.

Ad

The movie does not give a documentary account of the real robbery but rather takes it as a basis for a dramatic, character-driven narrative. Although the real-life heist resulted in long prison terms for 14 participants, The Quiet Ones introduces personal conflict, betrayal, and action sequences to add depth to the story.

What happens in The Quiet Ones?

Ad

Set against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis, The Quiet Ones follows Kasper, a former boxer played by Gustav Dyekjær Giese, who is drawn into the world of high-stakes crime. Kasper is recruited by a mysterious criminal known as The Moroccan, played by Reda Kateb, to help orchestrate a daring robbery.

The heist targets a heavily secured money exchange facility, where massive amounts of cash flow through daily.

Kasper’s skills, both physical and intellectual, make him a key asset in the operation. However, tensions rise within the group as differing approaches to the crime create conflict. Kasper sees the job as a calculated risk, while The Moroccan is willing to use extreme violence to ensure success.

Ad

As the heist unfolds, the carefully laid plans begin to unravel, leading to a series of unexpected challenges.

The film captures the precision and discipline required to pull off such a massive crime while also delving into the personal motivations of the criminals involved. Kasper’s struggle between his ambitions and his moral compass adds emotional weight to the story, making it more than just a high-adrenaline heist film.

Who stars in The Quiet Ones?

Ad

Ad

The lead character, Kasper, is played by Gustav Dyekjær Giese. Recognized for his acting in Danish films, Giese acts as Kasper, a man caught between his previous life as a boxer and his new life as a criminal mastermind.

Reda Kateb is The Moroccan, a tough and brutal criminal with his own idea of how the robbery should be carried out. His inclusion brings an element of unpredictability to the movie, as his violent nature is juxtaposed with Kasper's more cerebral approach.

Ad

Amanda Collin is added to the cast as Maria, a central member of the security team of the targeted facility. Her character offers a contrasting viewpoint, highlighting the difficulties experienced by those attempting to thwart the crime.

Production crew and more details:

Director: Frederik Louis Hviid

Frederik Louis Hviid Screenwriter: Anders Frithiof August

Anders Frithiof August Cinematographer: Adam Wellensten

Adam Wellensten Editor: Anders Albjerg

Anders Albjerg Production Company: Zentropa Entertainments3 ApS

Zentropa Entertainments3 ApS Budget: EUR 3.9 million

EUR 3.9 million Country of Origin: Denmark

Denmark Languages: Danish, English, Swedish

Danish, English, Swedish Local Release Date: September 5, 2024

The movie is currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback