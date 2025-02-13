8 crime thrillers to watch if you liked The Order

The Order (2024) is an intense Canadian action thriller helmed by Justin Kurzel, inspired by the 1989 nonfiction work The Silent Brotherhood by Kevin Flynn and Gary Gerhardt. The movie explores the harrowing realm of a white supremacist terrorist organization that was active during the 1980s.

Jude Law plays FBI agent Terry Husk, who is tasked with taking down this perilous group. Nicholas Hoult plays Bob Mathews, the charming but threatening leader of the team. The story tracks Husk as he explores a string of bank heists and bomb threats in the Pacific Northwest, revealing a network of homegrown terrorism.

The movie debuted at the 81st Venice International Film Festival on August 31, 2024, contesting for the Golden Lion award. The film has been praised by critics for its gripping narrative and strong performances. If The Order piqued your curiosity, here are eight other crime thrillers that explore and tread through the same terrain.

Dredd, Focus, and 6 other crime thrillers like The Order

1) Prisoners

Still from Prisoners (Image via WB)

Denis Villeneuve’s Prisoners (2013) is a haunting exploration of the extremes of desperation and ethics. This psychological crime thriller centers on Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman), a father whose young daughter and her companion disappear without a clue. With the police inquiry, headed by Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal), becoming stagnant, Dover decides to take action himself.

The tension is sharp, heightened by Roger Deakins’ eerie cinematography and Jóhann Jóhannsson’s haunting score. Villeneuve builds suspense, unraveling a dark mystery with no easy answers.

Prisoners earned critical acclaim, including an Oscar nomination for Best Cinematography. Bleak and intense, it explores the extremes one will go to for justice, making it a gripping watch for fans of The Order.

2) Dredd

Still from Dredd (Image via Lionsgate)

Dredd (2012) is a hard-hitting, straightforward crime thriller that immerses audiences in the tumultuous, dystopian environment of Mega-City One. The story centers on Judge Dredd, a law enforcement agent empowered to serve as judge, jury, and executioner. Joined by a newcomer, Judge Anderson, they are assigned to dismantle a drug lord functioning from a 200-story slum high-rise.

Karl Urban perfectly embodies Dredd, presenting a portrayal that is entirely stoic intensity with no fluff. Lena Headey portrays the menacing Ma-Ma with a chilling ruthlessness. Olivia Thirlby’s portrayal of Anderson adds a sense of humanity to the otherwise grim storyline. The movie didn't generate significant box office revenue, yet it has developed a devoted fanbase over time.

For enthusiasts of The Order, Dredd presents a comparable mix of ethical uncertainty and intense pressure.

3) Focus

Focus (2015) is a polished crime thriller that intertwines trickery, high-risk scams, and undeniable attraction. Helmed by Glenn Ficarra and John Requa, the movie centers on veteran con man Nicky Spurgeon, portrayed by Will Smith, who mentors an ambitious yet novice grifter, Jess Barrett (Margot Robbie). What begins as a mentor-mentee relationship swiftly evolves into something greater, complicating an already risky game of deceit.

Nicky and Jess pull off complex scams, from pickpocketing in New Orleans to a high-stakes racetrack con in Buenos Aires. Three years after a messy breakup, their reunion threatens to derail Nicky’s biggest heist yet.

Characterized by its shiny cinematography and vibrant jazz-inspired soundtrack, Focus maintains a simmering tension beneath its sleek surface. For those who enjoyed The Order, Focus offers a similar level of high-stakes deceit, morally complex characters, and unexpected turns that render crime thrillers captivating.

4) Red

Still from Red (Image via Netflix)

Red (2010) is a crime thriller helmed by Robert Schwentke. The movie draws inspiration from the DC Comics graphic novel with the same title. The narrative centers on Frank Moses (Bruce Willis), a former CIA black ops operative whose peaceful existence is disrupted when a hit team arrives. Understanding that he is a target for murder, Frank gathers his previous team—each member a former agent now designated as R.E.D. (Retired, Extremely Dangerous).

The team consists of Joe (Morgan Freeman), a sniper who has nothing at stake, Marvin (John Malkovich), a paranoid conspiracy fanatic skilled in explosives, and Victoria (Helen Mirren), an elegant but deadly assassin. What comes next is a worldwide adventure packed with espionage, treachery, and chaos just like in The Order.

Lauded for its witty humor and intense action, Red achieved commercial success and even received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Comedy or Musical. It’s quick, exciting, and filled with thrilling surprises—precisely the type of excitement that makes The Order so captivating.

5) John Wick

John Wick is a tale of revenge. This 2014 action thriller merges stylized gun battles with a neo-noir, criminal underworld look. Keanu Reeves takes on the part of John Wick, a former assassin mourning the death of his spouse. After a band of reckless criminals takes his car and murders the puppy she gifted him, Wick returns to his old ways and everyone who obstructs him suffers the consequences.

Through a choreography of projectiles and close-quarters fighting, John Wick brought “gun-fu” to contemporary cinema. Each battle resembles a planned dance, with Reeves performing the majority of his own stunts.

Enthusiasts of The Order, who desire a thriller with relentless action, can watch this film.

6) Wanted

Still from Wanted (Image via Netflix)

Wanted (2008) is a stylish, high-energy crime thriller that has a hint of the surreal. Helmed by Timur Bekmambetov and loosely inspired by Mark Millar’s graphic novel, the movie centers on Wesley Gibson (James McAvoy), a discontented office worker trapped in a monotonous existence. That is, until he discovers he’s the offspring of a renowned assassin and is enlisted into a clandestine group called The Fraternity.

Angelina Jolie shines as Fox, a skilled assassin training Wesley in deadly precision. Morgan Freeman plays Sloan, the enigmatic leader guiding Wesley into a world where fate dictates life and death. As Wesley masters his skills, he begins questioning The Fraternity’s true purpose.

Packed with stylish action and stunning visuals, Wanted earned praise for its effects, receiving Academy Award and MTV Movie nominations. Fans of The Order will appreciate its secret societies, shifting loyalties, and high-stakes intrigue.

7) Oldboy

Still from Oldboy (Image via Show East)

Oldboy (2003) is a South Korean action thriller, helmed by Park Chan-wook. The film is not merely about revenge—it is a psychological plunge into insanity. The narrative centers on Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik), a man who has been inexplicably confined in a small space for 15 years.

One day, he is unexpectedly set free, without any prior notice. With a strong desire to uncover who was responsible and the reasons behind it, he begins his investigation.

Oldboy received the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival. For fans of The Order, who appreciate crime thrillers with a psychological twist, this film can be an interesting watch.

8) Drive

Still from Drive (Image via Prime Video)

Drive's narrative centers on an unnamed Hollywood stunt driver who also works as a getaway driver at night. Calm, methodical, and exceptionally skilled at driving, he finds himself caught up in a botched robbery after developing a connection with his neighbor, Irene, and her son. What begins as a gradual build rapidly escalates into a fierce, high-pressure battle for survival just like in The Order.

Ryan Gosling gives a captivating performance as the driver, exuding a mix of quiet contemplation and intense emotion. Carey Mulligan delivers a subtle warmth as Irene, whereas Albert Brooks turns the tables as a disturbingly menacing crime leader. The cast is completed by Bryan Cranston and Oscar Isaac, who both contribute a depth of grit and urgency to the ensemble.

Drive took home the Best Director award at Cannes and received an Oscar nomination for Sound Editing. For fans of The Order, Drive presents a comparable blend of ethical intricacy and heart-pounding suspense.

From secret societies to pulse-pounding action, these crime thrillers bring the same high-stakes intensity that made The Order so gripping. Twists, betrayals, and morally complex characters keep the suspense alive.

