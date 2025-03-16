The Parenting ending explained: How do Josh and Rohan defeat Andras?

The Parenting is a horror comedy film directed by Craig Johnson from a screenplay by Kent Sublette. The film was released on Max on March 13, 2025.

The film is about a young couple, Josh and Rohan, who plan a weekend getaway with their polar opposite parents. However, their plan is spoiled by an old poltergeist, Andra, who turns their world upside down. The film uses horror and comedy to give a call for togetherness to defeat evil.

The film is produced by Chris Bender and Jake Weiner. It stars Nik Dodani, Brandon Flynn, Lisa Kudrow, Dean Norris, Brian Cox, Parker Posey, Vivian Bang, and Edie Falco in prominent roles.

Josh and Rohan's family gateway is spoiled by Andras in The Parenting

The Parenting began with a 400-year-old evil force named Andras, killing a family of three in the 80s. Then the narrative shifted to the present day, where Rohan, played by Nik Dodani, was preparing to propose to his partner Josh, played by Brandon Flynn.

They plan to get their families together for a weekend getaway, so that they can get to know each other better, before becoming a family. However, both the parents' personalities crashed. While Josh's parents, Liddy and Cliff, are spontaneous and laid back, Rohan's parents, Frank and Sharon, are uptight.

However, their distinct personalities soon became a lesser concern as Andras was mistakenly summoned by repeatedly speaking the Wifi password aloud. Frank became the first victim of Andras and succumbed to the will of evil. The next morning Frank started behaving unusually, slashing Josh's hand with a bread knife.

The chaos caused by the menacing monster and a few more spirits kept escalating and even took the loving couple within its veil. They began arguing, leading Rohan to throw away the engagement ring in frustration.

Josh and Rohan exploited Andras' weakness

Amid the chaos, Josh had texted his friend Sara and prompted her to join the family upstate. She went to the outside and found a box that belonged to Allie, a spirit. In that box, they found a demonology book that explained the secret of Andras.

According to the lore, the demon can not only possess humans but can also alter his head in abnormal ways. He can also control the weather, something which he used to trap the family inside the haunted house. His primary motive was to find a permanent host, in which the caretaker of the mansion, Brenda, was helping him.

While Rohan and Josh were bickering about the possibility of killing the demon by killing the host, Brenda started a ceremonial circle of fire. To save his father and everyone else, Rohan offered himself as host to Andras and gave Josh the gun to shoot him.

However, Josh couldn't kill the man he loved, so he also stepped up and offered himself. Seeing their sacrifice, the others joined them, offering themselves. This became the key to killing Andras, as having more than one person to possess confused him. He took his true form outside of Frank's body and died. To be sure that the demon would never get a hold of his body again, Frank stomped on his neck.

Josh proposed to Rohan at the end of The Parenting

The Parenting gives the message of keeping differences aside and embracing each other for who they are. When people from different backgrounds and upbringings come together, they can defeat any demon.

At the beginning of the film, Rohan wants to propose to Josh, but the latter panics with the idea. Later, a different side of Rohan was revealed when his parents came into the picture as he was more concerned with pleasing his parents than supporting Josh.

However, by the end of The Parenting Rohan changed his behavior and aligned himself with Josh. The film ended with a sweet moment of Josh proposing to Rohan.

