From Fury Road to Furiosa, ranking all five Mad Max saga films based on their rotten tomatoes score

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga has finally been released in theatres nine years after Fury Road, and director George Miller has delivered another action masterpiece. Having received critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike, the film is being recognized as one of the best releases of 2024, with many also calling it a modern action spectacle.

Holding a 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga joins the other films in the franchise like The Road Warrior and Fury Road to hold a Rotten Metre score in the 90s. With almost all the Mad Max films receiving critical acclaim, it is one of the best-reviewed action franchises of all time - and the Rotten Tomatoes scores for the films certainly prove that.

So here are all the films in the franchise ranked from worst to best based on their Rotten Tomatoes score.

Ranking all the Mad Max films based on their Rotten Tomatoes score

5) Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome - 79%

A still from Beyond Thunderdome (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Beyond Thunderdome is considered by fans and critics to be the worst film in the franchise, however, it still does pack in a ton of charm. The film focuses on Max drifting into a town that's ruled by Tina Turner's villainous Aunty Entity. Max is captured and thrown into a Gladiator-style fighting pit in the wasteland, where he is rescued by a group of orphans who have been looking for help for years.

Holding a 79% on Rotten Tomatoes, Beyond Thunderdome at the time of its release was criticized for having a lighter tone compared to the rest of the franchise, and the orphans themselves received a lot of criticism. However, it is still very well recognized for the Thunderdome sequence which has become widely recognized in pop culture following its release.

4) Mad Max - 90%

A still from Mad Max (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The one that started it all, Miller's original film was a game-changer for its time. Focusing on Max Rockatansky just before the fall of the world, it sees him launch a revenge mission against a violent biker gang after his wife and child are killed in a brutal act of violence.

The film is quite different from the other films in the franchise as it's a slow-burn revenge thriller compared to an all-out action film. What it does help to do, though is showcase Miller's vision for what this world can be, and help launch a major movie series that has just built upon its foundations.

3) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga - 90%

Being tied on Rotten Tomatoes with the first film in the franchise, Furiosa also has a lot in common with the original movie. Furiosa is another slow-burn revenge thriller with bursts of action that follows the titular character as she focuses on getting revenge on Warlord Dementus for murdering her mother.

Carried by great performances from Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth, this is an amazing prequel that builds upon the pillars of Fury Road. Carrying an inspired art style and some of the best-helmed action sequences of the 2020s, it's a spectacle that could have only been delivered by the insane thinking of George Miller.

2) Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior - 93%

A still from The Road Warrior (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Road Warrior is a staple of its era where it stands tall with classics like Terminator 2: Judgement Day, Lethal Weapon, and more. Focusing on Max who decides to help an encampment from the leader of a psychotic gang Humungus, the post-apocalyptic action epic is one of the best things the 80s has to offer.

Holding 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film helped establish Miller as one of the most reliable directors of his era and was his breakout film. With thrilling chases and some epic action, it's a masterpiece of its genre.

1) Mad Max: Fury Road - 97%

If fans thought The Road Warrior couldn't be improved upon, then Fury Road proved them wrong. Focusing on Max running into the War Boys and the Citadel and then helping Furiosa and the other five women escape from the tyrannical Immortan Joe, the film presents a long car chase that sees them battle for their lives in the dangerous wasteland.

An adrenaline shot disguised as a film, Fury Road is perhaps one of the best contemporary action films to have graced our screens. From glorious practical stunts to the jaw-dropping spectacle of its action, it's Miller at the top of his game proving he still has it in him even 30 years later.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is playing in theatres right now.