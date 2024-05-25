Will there be a sequel to Furiosa? George Miller's plans explored

Almost 9 years after the release of Mad Max: Fury Road, George Miller finally released Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and brought us back to the Wasteland once more in spectacular fashion. Telling the origin story of the titular character who was introduced in Mad Max: Fury Road, the movie takes us on a wide saga that showcases how she got revenge on Warlord Dementus and ended up in the ranks of Immortan Joe.

With Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga being a prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road, fans might expect some kind of sequel to this going forward, but it looks like the story pretty much ends here. The film's ending directly leads into the opening of Mad Max: Fury Road with Anya Taylor-Joy's character loading up Immortan Joe's wives into the war rig and preparing for their escape.

However, it doesn't look like director George Miller is just done yet as the director has teased that he has an idea for one more Mad Max film.

George Miller has plans to make another Mad Max film after Furiosa

In the past, George Miller has teased another film in the franchise, which is currently titled Mad Max: The Wasteland. However, whether that film will be made or not entirely depends on how Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will perform commercially at the box office. With the film having already received critical acclaim from critics and audiences alike, it certainly points toward a hopeful direction.

The story for Mad Max: The Wasteland was originally developed back in 2015 as well alongside the story for Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The ideas came about when Miller was originally developing Mad Max: Fury Road.

Just like Furiosa, the story of The Wasteland reportedly takes place before the events of Mad Max: Fury Road. Miller's long-time stunt collaborator Guy Norris also hinted at the project while talking to Mens Health.

"The Mad Max world is very much alive, and it's in George's imagination. There's already another very, very well developed project called 'The Wasteland.' We're in the lap of the audience gods as to what everybody thinks of this. If everything aligns very well, I'm hoping that very shortly we'll be back out in the desert somewhere in Australia continuing the Mad Max saga," said Norris.

George Miller also has previously hinted at the story when talking to AV Club.

"We also wrote, not a screenplay, but almost in novel form, Nico Lathouris and I, what happened to Max in that year before, and that’s something that we’ll look at further down the track later," said Miller.

How does Furiosa end?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga ends with the titular hero finally getting her revenge on Dementus. However, it's unclear whether she kills him or not, but the film's narrator reveals that she leaves him imprisoned within the Citadel where she uses his body to grow a peach tree from a seed that was given by her mother.

For her services to Immortan Joe in helping defeat Dementus, she gets promoted to the title of Imperator, and the film ends with her loading Joe's wives into the war rig. This eventually leads to the opening of Mad Max: Fury Road.

It's also worth noting that Max himself makes a cameo in the film and is played by Tom Hardy's stunt double Jacob Tomuri. In the film, he delivers the titular character back to the Citadel after her hand gets severed.

Even in Fury Road, we get hints of Max's past before the film where he is constantly haunted by visions of those he has not been able to save before. Perhaps if Mad Max: The Wasteland is made, then we will be able to see the story behind those visions and exactly what caused Max to be haunted by them in Fury Road.

But for now, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is playing in theatres, and fans can check it out.