Action-packed first glimpses of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga unveiled at CinemaCon

At CinemaCon on Apr. 9, 2024, in Las Vegas, a glimpse into the much-anticipated movie Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was showcased. As reported by several media houses, which were present at the event, the clip unveiled crucial aspects of the film’s narrative and characters.

The CinemaCon footage was split into three chapters, which were Her Odyssey Begins, A Warrior Awakens, and Ride Into Vengeance. These chapters gave a structured preview of the movie’s trajectory.

The first segment revealed the heartbreaking event of Furiosa witnessing her mother's death and encountering Chris Hemsworth's character, Dementus.

Subsequently, the second chapter mirrors the action-packed essence of Fury Road through an intense truck sequence. Thereafter, the final part showcased innovative stunts, which included motorbike chases and ziplining warriors.

What is Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga about?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is an upcoming film in the Mad Max franchise, serving as both a prequel and spin-off to Mad Max: Fury Road.

The film is directed by George Miller and will be released on May 23, 2024, in Australia and the next day, i.e., May 24, 2024, in the USA.

The plot of the movie focuses on the backstory of the character Imperator Furiosa, who was introduced in Fury Road. It delves into her early life and the events leading up to her becoming the fierce warrior seen in Fury Road.

The official synopsis of the movie reads as follows:

"Snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers, young Furiosa falls into the hands of a great biker horde led by the warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel, presided over by the Immortan Joe. As the two tyrants fight for dominance, Furiosa soon finds herself in a nonstop battle to make her way home."

Who stars in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga?

Below is the list of the cast members of the movie:

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Furiosa

plays Furiosa Alyla Browne plays Young Furiosa

plays Young Furiosa Chris Hemsworth plays Warlord Dementus

plays Warlord Dementus Tom Burke plays Praetorian Jack

plays Praetorian Jack Lachy Hulme plays Immortan Joe

plays Immortan Joe Angus Sampson plays The Organic Mechanic

plays The Organic Mechanic Nathan Jones plays Rictus Erectus

plays Rictus Erectus Daniel Webber plays War Boy

plays War Boy Charlee Fraser plays Mary Jo Bassa

plays Mary Jo Bassa Maleeka Gasbar plays Pregnant Wife (1)

plays Pregnant Wife (1) Nat Buchanan plays Pregnant Wife (2)

plays Pregnant Wife (2) David Collins plays Smeg

plays Smeg Ian Roberts plays Mr. Harley

plays Mr. Harley Spencer Connelly plays Warboy Recruit

plays Warboy Recruit Matuse Paz plays Fang

plays Fang Darcy Bryce plays Pissboy

plays Pissboy Robert Jones plays Squint

plays Squint Alex Time plays Dementus Biker

plays Dementus Biker Xanthia Marinelli plays Treadmill Rat/Vuvalini

plays Treadmill Rat/Vuvalini Yeye Zhou plays Treadmill Rat

plays Treadmill Rat John Howard plays The People Eater

With a budget of $168 million, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is expected to be a visually striking and action-packed addition to the Mad Max franchise.