Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer breakdown: 3 key takeaways

The Warner Bros. Pictures' Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga trailer was released on YouTube on March 19, 2024. The film's trailer, one of the most anticipated ones for the year, amassed over six million views in two days. The two-minute twenty-six-second trailer is packed with extravagant action sequences, typical of the Mad Max movies.

Playing the titular character in the upcoming movie is Anya Taylor Joy, who plays Imperator Furiosa. Alyla Browne plays the child version of the character in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The trailer implies that the upcoming movie will trace the origins of the fictional character providing the audience with a detailed insight into the character.

On the other hand, Chris Hemsworth appears as an antagonistic figure in the movie. He plays Warlord Dementus who along with his horde captured Furiosa. The trailer highlights the interesting dynamics between the two as they fight against each other as Furiosa attempts to escape.

George Miller serves as the director for the upcoming movie. He also serves as a producer along with Doug Mitchell, for the project. Not only that, the movie was also written by George Miller in association with Nico Lathouris. The distribution rights for the movie belong to Warner Bros. Pictures.

3 key takeaways from the trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

The following are the three key takeaways from the trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga:

1) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will trace the origin of Imperator Furiosa

The upcoming movie will track the roots of the titular character who last appeared in Mad Max: Fury Road. The fictional character portrayed by Charlize Theron had wowed the critics and the audiences with its depiction. This time her character will be returning for a standalone movie.

However, Theron is not playing the titular character this time. The baton has been passed onto Anya Taylor Joy, who appears as a very convincing Imperator Furiosa in the trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Taylor plays an adult Furiosa while Alyla Browne plays a young Furiosa.

In the first few seconds of the trailer, it can be seen that Furiosa is being snatched away from her home by a group of biker gangs. This kickstarts her journey and makes her a strong feminist icon as depicted in Mad Max: Fury Road.

2) Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor Joy share a complicated relationship

The trailer of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga opens with a very young Furiosa being snatched away by a group of bikers from Green Place. She is taken and put under the guardianship of Warlord Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth, who heads the gang. Although Dementus shares a paternal bond with Furiosa, she does not think similarly.

The trailer shows the two constantly at loggerheads with one another as Furiosa tries to free herself from the biker group. She wants to return to her place and for that, she must go to extreme lengths.

In a conversation with Empire, Hemsworth shed some light on his character. He had said:

"He’s a pretty horrible individual. Through the whole film we kept coming back to, ‘This is evil, but what is the intention behind it?’ It’s not just sadistic insanity. There is a real purpose, the wheels are turning, he’s plotting and planning and ten steps ahead of everyone else. I think that’s how he sees himself. I think there’s a paternal quality and nature to the relationship in his eyes. [Furiosa] would, I’m sure, argue to her death the complete opposite."

3) Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will comprise some of the best action sequences ever seen

There is no doubt behind the fact that Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be an all-in-all action saga. The trailer provides more than enough material to support the claim. Moreover, the Mad Max franchise has always been about high-paced action sequences.

Anya Taylor Joy's Imperator Furiosa must defeat Warlord Dementus and return to her home. For this, she has to ward off his antagonistic advances with heavy weaponry, modern vehicles, and a few allies along the way.

When will Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga be released in the theatres?

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga will be released in Australia on May 23, 2024. The movie will be released in the United States on May 24, 2024. The gist of the movie as provided by the makers reads:

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

