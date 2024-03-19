Why is Shrek 2 returning to the theatres? Explained

Decades after its highly successful theatrical run, Shrek 2 is set to return to the theatres this year. The popular movie, which, along with its prequel and sequels, remains one of the top animated films in the industry, will be available to enjoy in theatres on April 12, 2024.

This re-release is in honor of the 20th anniversary of Shrek 2, which originally released worldwide on July 2, 2004. Soon after it premiered, it became the highest-grossing animated movie of all time.

The film is based on the 1990 children's picture book Shrek! by William Steig and stars Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, and Cameron Diaz in leading roles alongside several other prominent actors.

Shrek 2 to re-release to celebrate film's 20th anniversary

At the time of its release, there was no animated film that was as popular as Shrek 2. It became a critical and commercial success and grossed $928,961,654 worldwide. It grossed $441,426,807 in domestic markets and earned $487,534,523 internationally, as per Box Office Mojo. It remained the highest-grossing animated movie for years and since then, many animated movies have done extremely well at the box office and surpassed it.

However, a re-release in 2024, to celebrate the film's 20th anniversary, may be precisely what propels this film to new heights once again, invoking a sense of nostalgia. Moreover, the characters' presence in popular culture over the years may also contribute to a new generation of fans wanting to witness the magic on the big screen.

Universal Pictures shared the news about the re-release via a press statement and said:

"Its release solidified the Shrek franchise as a cultural phenomenon and one of the most beloved film series in animation history. Now, two decades later, audiences will have the chance to revisit the adventures and experience the joy of Shrek, Donkey and Princess Fiona's adventures all over again."

Apart from doing well at the box office, the title also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song, and Best Animated Feature Film of the Year.

What is Shrek 2 all about?

Based on the good-hearted ogre, Shrek, and his wife, Fiona, Shrek 2 is a direct sequel to the first film, which saw the ogre reluctantly taking on a mission to save Princess Fiona (played by Diaz). The second film followed the duo's life post their "happily ever after."

In the second installment, fans witnessed Shrek and Fiona's journey to the latter's father's kingdom, where the zealous Fairy Godmother tried to break Shrek and Fiona apart so that her son, Prince Charming (Rupert Everett) could marry her.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"Shrek and Fiona travel to the Kingdom of Far Far Away, where Fiona's parents are King and Queen, to celebrate their marriage. When they arrive, they find they are not as welcome as they thought they would be."

Mike Myers, Eddie Murphy, Cameron Diaz, Antonio Banderas, Julie Andrews, John Cleese, Jennifer Saunders, and others voice the much-loved characters in the film.

Fans can catch Shrek 2 in theatres starting April 12, 2024.