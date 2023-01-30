Will Eddie Murphy be in Shrek 5? Actor finally opens up about his role

The Shrek franchise has been a staple in pop culture for many years. The lovable titular ogre, voiced by Mike Myers, and his trusty sidekick Donkey, voiced by Eddie Murphy, have captured the hearts of audiences worldwide. Such is their popularity that the first four Shrek movies have earned the franchise a place among history's five highest-grossing animated movie franchises.

However, given that it has been over a decade since Dreamworks last visited the franchise, fans have wondered if there will ever be a fifth Shrek movie, and if mainstay Eddie Murphy will reprise his role as Donkey in the same. Recently, Murphy finally touched upon returning to play Donkey in a potential Shrek 5.

What did Eddie Murphy say about coming back for Shrek 5?

Eddie Murphy as Donkey in the franchise - Could he return for the highly anticipated fifth part? (Image via Dreamworks Animation)

In a recent interview with Etalk, Eddie Murphy was asked if he would return to play Donkey should there be another film in the franchise.

The actor expressed his affection for the series and joked that they should have developed a movie for his role over Antonio Banderas' Puss in Boots, saying that he would "do it in two seconds" if requested to return:

"Oh, I'd absolutely be open. If they ever came with another Shrek, I'd do it in two seconds. I love Donkey. I wish they would…they did the Puss in Boots movies, I was like 'They should've done a Donkey movie, Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots!' I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he aint funny as a Donkey!"

The current success of Dreamworks' Puss in Boots films demonstrates how well-liked the established series is with the audience. Following news that a live-action How to Train Your Dragon film is also being considered for development, there are suspicions that other Dreamworks projects may also be given new attention.

Murphy did not hesitate to say that he would enjoy playing Donkey in another film, especially with it being one of the most famous roles he's played over his long career. Murphy claimed that a script had been written for the fifth part in 2016, and in 2018, Chris Meledandri wanted to either reboot the franchise or push it forward into new stories.

However, there have only been a couple of updates on progress regarding Shrek 5 since then. Murphy is currently working on a legacy sequel with Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, bringing one of his live-action icons back for the fourth time in action in 2024.

Eddie Murphy confirms interest in reprising his role: The future of the beloved franchise

Eddie Murphy's eagerness to reprise his role as Donkey ignites hope for the return of the beloved franchise (Image via Getty Images)

The last movie, Shrek Forever After, hit theaters in 2010. Now, 13 years later, fans are still wondering if they will ever get to see the titular character and Donkey together again on the big screen. While the possibility of a fifth installment remains uncertain, Eddie Murphy has clarified that he would be more than willing to reprise his role as Donkey.

The actor has a long history with the franchise and has expressed his love for the character on multiple occasions. With Dreamworks' recent success with spin-offs like Puss in Boots, it's clear that the Shrek universe still has a dedicated fanbase. With the last movie released in 2010, now could be the perfect time for Dreamworks to revisit their beloved characters and bring new adventures to the big screen.

Until then, fans can only hope that the rumors of a new movie in the franchise become a reality and that Eddie Murphy will once again bring his comedic talents to the beloved franchise.

