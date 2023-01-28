You People is a brand new buddy comedy movie that arrived on Friday, January 27, 2023, on the popular streaming platform Netflix. Directed by Kenya Barris, he and Jonah Hill have served as writers for the upbeat movie. Moreover, the duo has produced the movie alongside Kevin Misher.

The official synopsis for You People, as provided by Netflix, states:

"A new couple learns that opposites attract but some families don’t when they find themselves confronting their parent's clashing views of their relationship in this comedy written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris."

The cast list for You People includes Jonah Hill as Ezra, Lauren London as Amira, Eddie Murphy as Akbar, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Shelley, Nia Long as Fatima, David Duchovny as Arnold, Molly Gordon as Liza, and Sam Jay as Mo, among several others.

Ever since the movie made its debut on Netflix, it has already begun to garner a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics alike for its witty and hilarious storyline and amazing acting performances. However, it is the ending that has developed some curiosity within the fanbase, which is why this article will discuss the same while revealing if Ezra or Amira get married.

With several ups and downs, the ending of You People sheds a new light on an interfaith marriage

Chaos ensues as Amira's family meets with Ezra's

The new Netflix buddy comedy chronicles the story of two individuals from different backgrounds and cultures falling in love and trying to navigate their way to make peace between their respective families and get happily married. Ezra belongs to a Jewish family, while Amira belongs to a Black Muslim family.

Both of their family members have strong opinions and are quite rigid in their ways of life and behaviors. Amira and Ezra know that it will be quite difficult to make the two families accept their relationship. Although they want to get married to each other, the pair do not realize that it will be almost impossible to make peace between them.

When the two families meet, it creates chaos, leading to serious issues between the couple. Amira's father, Akbar, despises Ezra and thus makes his life difficult by cornering him and making sure that the relationship does not end in marriage.

Ezra's mother, Shelley, on the other hand, constantly tries to impress Amira and her family by pretending to know a lot about their culture. However, most times, she comes in as really offensive, leading to further damage in the couple's relationship.

The dilemmas of Ezra and Amira see them juggling between love and family

Towards the end of the movie, the audience sees both Amira and Ezra's lives become miserable as they try to deal with their respective families and make everyone happy. They eventually end up realizing that love is not enough for them to be together.

The differences between their families have become hard to get past, which is why they call off their wedding. However, after they go their separate ways, Ezra's mother and Amira's father realize their mistakes and understand how their behavior and rigidness have hurt their children.

At the end of the movie, Akbar and Shelley keep aside their differences and make an amazing plan to make the two lovers reconnect with each other. As such, the ending of You People sees Amira and Ezra get married in a colorful and vibrant ceremony, just like their personalities.

You People is currently streaming exclusively on Netflix.

