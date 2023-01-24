"I remember Jonah lookin' at me like...": You People star David Duchovny opens up on meeting Jonah Hill years ago

You People star David Duchovny recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, wherein he spoke about his latest film. He recalled meeting Jonah Hill many years ago on Jimmy Kimmel's show and said,

"Jonah was the second guest (in Jimmy Kimmel's show) and I had seen Superbad 'cause I was friends with Judd (Apatow) and I'd seen a screening of Superbad. And Superbad was just about to come out. And I went into Jonah's dressing room to say, 'Oh my god, you're a star, you're amazing, you're so great in this film.' And I remember Jonah lookin' at me like, 'what the f***!,' you know."

You People is a buddy comedy flick starring Jonah Hill and Lauren London in the lead roles, along with Eddoe Murphy, David Duchovny, and numerous others in key supporting roles. It will arrive on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

David Duchovny opens up on working with Jonah Hill and other things

David Duchovny told Jimmy Kimmel that he didn't bring up the aforementioned story when he met Jonah Hill to film You People. He said,

''Maybe I didn't remember it until we were starting to talk about coming back and doing, you know, you're doing retrospectively looking back on stuff and I just remembered that that had happened.''

He jokingly said that they could have used ''that moment'' in the movie but didn't and that they ''missed that chance.'' Further in the interview, David Duchovny spoke about working with Eddie Murphy, whom he described as ''an amazing performer'' and ''a really solid guy.''

In the film, Duchovny portrays the character of Arnold Cohen, protagonist Ezra's father. Based on various reports, he seems to be playing a comic avatar, and fans can expect a memorable performance from the actor.

Apart from You People, David Duchovny has appeared in quite a few popular and acclaimed films and shows, including The X-Files, Return to Me, and Connie and Carla, to name a few.

More about You People's cast, trailer, and plot

You People tells the story of a couple who unexpectedly meet and fall in love but are forced to deal with the various complexities pertaining to their families' cultural conflicts. Here's a brief description of the film, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.''

The series stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, respectively. The two unexpectedly meet and ultimately end up falling for each other, but their relationship might not be as simple as they'd thought.

Both Hill and London look brilliant in the trailer as they share great onscreen chemistry as the lead couple. Hill has previously appeared in the Leonardo DiCaprio starrer The Wolf of Wall Street, Superbad, Moneyball, and many more.

Lauren London is known for her performances in Without Remorse, The Perfect Match, and Always & 4Ever, to name a few.

Don't forget to watch You People on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

