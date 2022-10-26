Who did Michael Kopsa play in The X-Files? Canadian voice actor dies aged 66

Well-known actor Michael Kopsa, who acted in movies like Fantastic Four and Highlander, passed away on Sunday, October 23, at the age of 66. Kopsa's ex-wife Lucia Frangione revealed the news via social media on October 25, stating that he died of a brain tumor. The tweet states,

"The great Michael Kospa, my dear friend and the father of my child, Nora, passed away Oct 23 2022 of a brain tumour. He was an incredible stage and screen actor, voice actor, carpenter, musician and painter. Most importantly, he was loving and richly present father."

Michael Kopsa gained recognition for his performance as Rick Culver in the science fiction drama series, The X-Files. Although detailed information on the character is not available, he played an essential role in moving the story forward.

The X-Files aired from 1993 to 2018 and received positive reviews from critics and audiences. It was inspired by TV shows that featured suspense and fiction, like The Twilight Zone, Twin Peaks, Night Gallery, and more.

After the show's regular telecast on Fox till 2002, it was revived for an 11th season in 2018, which was equally loved by the audience. This led to a franchise that included two spin-offs, two films, and other merchandise.

The show's main plot focused on FBI special agents Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, who are tasked with solving cases linked to the paranormal.

Everything known about Michael Kopsa

Michael Kopsa appeared in several movies and TV shows (Image via HMNow/Twitter)

Born on January 22, 1956, Michael Kopsa came to New York and studied acting at the Circle at the Square Theater School following a four-year stint that concluded in 1984.

Kopsa then went to Canada and earned an arts and science degree from the University of Toronto. In 1985, he made his film debut with Eric Weinthal's Timing, whose world premiere was held at the Montreal World Film Festival.

He then continued to appear on TV shows like T and T, Tropical Heat, and Falcon Beach. With 227 performance credits throughout his career, Kospa became popular for his performances in Hallmark movies like Valentine in the Vineyard, Marrying Father Christmas, Love in Winterland, and more.

The channel paid tribute to him, stating that he was a friend and colleague to many and that they would honor his legacy.

Michael was praised for his performances in films like Thirty-Two Short Films, About Glenn Gould, Hard Core Logo, and more. He was also successful as a voice artist and lent his voice to films like Mobile Suit Gundam and Galaxy Angel.

Poll : 0 votes