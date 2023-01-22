Jonah Hill's new Netflix movie, You People, is all set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3 am ET. The movie focuses on a couple and their families who tackle the numerous challenges in their personal lives as they encounter cultural conflicts and many other issues concerning life in modern society.

Jonah Hill stars in the lead role, along with Eddie Murphy and many others portraying important supporting roles. You People is helmed by Kenya Barris, who also co-wrote the script with Hill.

You People on Netflix: Trailer showcases the lighthearted tone of the film

Netflix released the official trailer for You People on January 5, 2023, and it offers a peek into several hilarious moments from the film. The movie immediately establishes the crux of the plot: protagonist Ezra Cohen struggles with his relationships and is disappointed that he's never met a woman who understands him.

Although the trailer is a little over three minutes, it doesn't give away any spoilers, and sets the carefree, lighthearted tone of the film that fans of buddy comedies would certainly love. Here's a brief description of the movie's plot, as per Netflix's Tudum:

''Kenya Barris’ directorial debut, which he co-wrote with star Jonah Hill, puts an interfaith, culture-clash twist on the relationship rite of passage. The film follows Ezra and Amira as they hilariously navigate the treacherous waters that link family and romance.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a thoroughly entertaining, wild buddy comedy that explores a number of themes relevant in modern society like cultural conflicts, family, love, and modern-day relationships, among various other things.

The movie was released in select cinemas on January 20, 2023, and received highly positive reviews from viewers and critics, who raved about the film's sharp writing, performances by the actors, and humor, among other things.

More details about You People cast and crew

You People stars Jonah Hill in the lead role as Ezra Cohen, who's frustrated and disappointed that he hasn't had a stable relationship and is looking for a woman who understands him.

Hill looks in terrific form in the film's trailer, displaying his signature style of humor that wonderfully sets the tone for the movie. Fans can expect a memorable performance from the star. Apart from You People, Hill has starred in Martin Scorsese's iconic film, The Wolf of Wall Street, Superbad, and This is the End, to name a few. His directorial credits include Mid90s and Stutz.

Starring alongside Hill in another key role is Lauren London as Amira Mohammed. London plays Hill's love interest in the movie, and looks equally brilliant in this comic avatar. The two also share impeccable onscreen chemistry.

Lauren London's other notable film and TV acting credits include Madea's Big Happy Family, Games People Play, and many more. The rest of the supporting cast includes actors like Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among numerous others. The movie is directed by Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.

You People is expected to hit Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023, at 3 am ET.

