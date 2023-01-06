“Kenya Barris has to be stopped”: Jonah Hill's You People trailer leaves fans frustrated

Jonah Hill's much-anticipated romantic comedy flick, titled You People, has dropped its trailer and fans are visibly upset with Kenya Barris' style of movie making.

The film stars Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lauren London, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and many others. Kenya Barris has directed and co-written the movie with Jonah Hill.

While most fans are excited to watch the film, some have expressed their displeasure with the trailer on Twitter by calling it awful and inappropriate. Kenya Barris has been on the receiving end of much criticism since the launch of the trailer, with one fan saying:

"Kenya Barris has to be stopped"

You People director Kenya Barris slammed for being repetitive

Kenya Barris is an American film and television writer, producer, director, and actor, best known for creating the ABC sitcom black-ish, which ran from 2014 to 2022.

You People is his directorial debut in cinema, but many are complaining that his film is similar to whatever shows he has made so far.

black-ish and BlackAF, which were also created by Barris, had themes of interracial relationships and marriage. Fans drew similarities with them as soon as the trailer for You People dropped. Many were of the opinion that the director has the same style and is obsessed with mixed relationships.

Fans have also drawn comparisons from other films, with one particular fan saying that the Jonah Hill-starrer looks a lot like the 2005 American comedy film Guess Who, starring Bernie Mac, Judith Scott, Zoë Saldaña, and Ashton Kutcher.

Netizens are also claiming the new movie to be similar to another hit 2000 comedy film, titled Meet the Parents. The movie starred Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, Robert De Niro, Blythe Danner, and Owen Wilson. Fans say that the upcoming Jonah Hill movie is just an interracial version of the same film and Barris is playing around with the same script over and over again.

One fan said that the movie coming out during the entire Kanye West fiasco is weird, while another straight-up said that it's time to stop making films like this.

Fans are excited to see Eddie Murphy and Nia Long star in the upcoming movie but are also saying that Kenya Barris has nothing new to offer.

What is You People about?

Starring Jonah Hill, this romantic comedy follows Ezra Cohen and his quest for companionship. He finds the woman of his dreams but then faces bigger and funnier problems.

He is white while his girlfriend and her family are black and Muslim. This culminates in hilarious drama when the couple struggles to find a common ground.

The film's description, according to its trailer on Youtube, reads:

"A new couple learns that opposites attract but some families don’t when they find themselves confronting their parent's clashing views of their relationship in this comedy written by Jonah Hill and Kenya Barris. You People starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, and Nia Long with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy comes to Netflix on January 27."

The film is produced by Kenya Barris, Jonah Hill, and Kevin Misher, with Mark Doering-Powell helming the cinematography. The movie was shot entirely in the city of Los Angeles, California.

You People will release worldwide on Netflix on January 27, 2023.

