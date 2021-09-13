Who was Ben Best? Seth Rogen, Jonah Hill, and more pay tributes as “Eastbound & Down” co-creator dies at 46

Actor and writer Ben Best has reportedly passed away at the age of 46. The Eastbound & Down co-creator took his last breath just a day before turning 47. No immediate cause of death has been revealed so far.

The news of his passing was confirmed by Rough House Pictures, the company behind the production of Eastbound & Down:

“It’s with heavy hearts we say goodbye to our good buddy Ben Best. We lost him the day before he would have turned 47. A hell of a friend and a creative force. He inspired us and made us laugh. Charming and hilarious. Gone way too soon. We love and miss you.”

A look into the life and legacy of Ben Best

Ben Best was best known as the co-creator of Eastbound & Down (Image via roughhousepictures/Instagram)

Ben Best was an American actor and screenwriter, best known for his work in HBO’s Eastbound & Down. He was the co-creator of the series and wrote the sports comedy with his longtime colleagues Jody Hill and Danny McBride.

The trio reportedly met while studying at the University of California School of Arts and wrote the 2006 dark comedy film The Foot Fist Way. The film garnered significant success, and the three skyrocketed to fame.

Ben Best also starred on eight episodes of Eastbound & Down, playing the role of Clegg, a local bartender. He was also known for playing Chuck “The Truck” Wallace in The Foot Fist Way.

He went on to appear in several other films like Superbad, What Happens in Vegas, Observe and Report, and Land of the Lost. He also wrote the 2011 fantasy comedy Your Highness starring Natalie Portman and James Franco.

Celebrities react to Ben Best’s passing

Unfortunately, Best recently passed away. Family, friends, and colleagues will deeply miss him, and his legacy will always be remembered by contemporaries and future generations alike.

Following the news of his tragic demise, many colleagues and well-wishers took to social media to mourn the loss of the media personality. Canadian actor Seth Rogen, who worked with Ben Best on Superbad and Observe and Report, wrote on Twitter:

RIP Ben Best. I remember seeing him as Chuck The Truck in Foot Fist Way and thinking “I have to work with this man.” I’m honored I got work with him, and even more so and that I got to hang out with him and just be in his company. Watch Foot Fist Way today and bask in his genius. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 12, 2021

Comedian Adam Pally also chimed in:

RIP Ben Best - truly can not put how much foot fist way meant to me. Sucks. — adam pally (@adampally) September 12, 2021

Meanwhile, actor-director Jonah Hill, who also worked with Best on Superbad, wrote on Instagram:

Ben Best was considered to be a multi-talented professional in Hollywood. He was much-loved by his admirers and co-workers for his contribution to films and television.

