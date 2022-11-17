Famous animated character Puss in Boots to arrive in Roblox Adopt Me!

Roblox Adopt Me! is the most popular and successful game in the metaverse. The MMORPG title has been played over 30 billion times as of November 2022, thus becoming the most-played game on the Roblox gaming platform.

Due to the title's immense popularity, the developers have collaborated with well-known media companies in the past to release special limited-edition pets.

Recently, Uplift Games (Adopt Me!'s studio) partnered with the media supergiants Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment to celebrate their new film Minions: The Rise of Gru. Players had the chance to add a Minion-looking pet to their collection by completing a few tasks.

Now, Puss in Boots is on his way to Adopt Me! to commemorate the premiere of the new film Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the event.

Players can expect Puss in Boots to arrive in Roblox Adopt Me! today (November 17)

What is Puss in Boots bringing to the users?

Puss in Boots provides gamers with an exciting adventure. This quest involves players participating in a treasure-based scavenger hunt on Adoption Island (the Adopt Me! island) and adopting a Persian cat.

Players must first interact with Puss in Boots to receive a treasure map. They must then follow the map to find the missing parts of the famed Puss in Boots clothing and the enigmatic "Wishing Star." Players who complete the task will be awarded a Persian Cat and Puss in Boots outfit. The newly acquired pet accessories can be used on any of the users' pets.

Once the event ends, gamers will no longer be able to claim the gear. As of now, an official announcement on the event's conclusion has yet to be issued. However, players can expect this event to go on for a week.

Appearance of Puss in Boots gear

Fighting gear of Puss in Boots (Image via Universal Pictures)

Puss in Boots' pet accessories in Roblox Adopt Me! are similar to the one he wore in the famous Shrek franchise.

The gear features a long black hat with a thick yellow feather on its back, a leather belt with a slender rapier, and Puss in Boots' iconic pair of black boots. Users can also don the black cape worn by Puss in Boots.

What is Roblox Adopt Me!'s gameplay like?

The gameplay of Adopt Me! revolves around players adopting and taking care of a variety of pets. They must earn Bucks (in-game currency) by fulfilling their pets' needs and completing various tasks.

Gamers have the liberty to trade these pets with other users on the game's server. Players must avoid getting scammed by blocking those who request free items or attempt to con them.

