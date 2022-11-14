How to get two free FIFA jerseys on Roblox Nikeland

FIFA World Cup fever has now hit the Roblox community, with the Roblox game Nikeland offering players free virtual jerseys which are quite similar to the ones to be featured in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Users can easily claim their favorite Nike-sponsored jerseys in the Roblox world of Nikeland for free by simply participating in the Cup Clash special in-game event. They can actively take part in the World Cup season celebrations by exploring the interactive map of Nikeland.

Fans will be able to grab their favorite teams' jerseys and support them in the metaverse. With their newly acquired jerseys, they will get to show off their own unique fashion esthetic. Interested readers can learn how to acquire their favorite players' jerseys in this article.

Only the home jerseys of thirteen teams are up for grabs in Roblox Nikeland

How to obtain the free jerseys

Players can easily acquire their favorite players' jerseys within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Connect to the server by launching Nikeland on Roblox.

Players should spawn in front of the football stadium. If not, click on the map to be teleported there.

Players must cross the brown racing track and walk beneath the enormous silver-colored circular arch.

On their left side, players can see a large octopus performing football tricks.

Simply approach the octopus,and a little pop-up stating "UGC Jerseys" will appear.

Users must now communicate with the octopus by pressing the "E" button on their keyboards.

A new interface will appear on the screen.

At this point, players can select their favorite shirts and click the green "Redeem" button when they're done.

Players will be able to find the redeemed jerseys in their in-game inventories.

What teams' jerseys are available in Nikeland?

Nike, Inc., the famed American corporation, is sponsoring the home and away kits for thirteen international football teams in this year's Qatar World Cup. Therefore, fans can only claim the jerseys of those thirteen teams in Nikeland.

The thirteen teams in Nikeland and their star players:

France - Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain F.C.)

Croatia - Luka Modric (Real Madrid CF)

Brazil - Neymar da Silva Santos, Jr (Paris Saint-Germain F.C.)

Portugal - Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United F.C.)

Netherlands - Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool F.C.)

Korea Republic - Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur F.C.)

Poland - Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona)

USA - Christian Pulisic (Chelsea F.C.)

Australia - Jamie Maclaren (Melbourne City FC)

Canada - Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich)

Saudi Arabia - Salem Al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal SFC)

Qatar - Hassan Al-Haydos (Al-Sadd SC)

What is the Nikeland experience about?

Nikeland's gameplay offers users a choice of sports such as football, basketball, track and field, and swimming. Interested players can also engage in parkour-based activities in Nikeland.

Furthermore, players can customize their Roblox avatars with Nike equipment and unlock superpowers based on the sport they play. Fans can unlock two UGC items after completing this Roblox game's tutorial. Additionally, they can meet and interact with virtual Nike athletes.

