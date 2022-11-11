How to get the Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat in Roblox Spotify Island? 

Roblox Spotify Island provides a multitude of features to players. The gameplay revolves around a sound-based experience accompanied by enticing textures and game art.

Over the years, many iconic musicians and bands have conducted virtual concerts on Roblox Spotify Island's grand stage. Concerts are special in-game events where players can acquire exclusive merchandise by completing a set of challenges.

Roblox Spotify Island is currently hosting the Stray Kids special event. Stray Kids is a popular K-Pop music group based out of South Korea. Various items and memorabilia associated with the K-Pop band are available for a limited period of time.

Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat, an exclusive avatar headgear released during the event, can be added to your wardrobe for free.

The Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat in Roblox Spotify Island is available until November 13

How to obtain the Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat in Roblox Spotify Island?

The three quests need to be completed within the time frame (Image via Spotify Island)

Players must finish the three quests listed above to obtain the Bungeo-Ppang Hat. They will have to speak with Stray Kids in K-Café, complete the Stray Kids fansign quest, and complete the Stray Kids scavenger hunt.

How to speak with Stray Kids in K-Café?

This quest is simple. All you need to do is go to the café section in K-Park and talk to the digitalized version of Stray Kids. The music group can be found directly in front of the cafe's counter.

How to complete the Stray Kids fansign quest?

Launch Spotify Island and get into the server.

Once inside the server, enter the K-Park portal (virtual land of K-Pop music).

Pass through the Stray Kids fansign portal.

Stand before the big green-colored neon star titled 'Stray Kids' for 10 seconds.

Green stairs will appear, and you must climb them to enter the newly opened entrance.

You must now interact with the digitalized version of the Stray Kids band.

A 3D pen will emerge and sign the autographs of the K-Pop stars. These signatures will appear and vanish in a matter of seconds.

You will then earn the 'Stray Kids Sign' badge.

How to complete the Stray Kids scavenger hunt?

This quest can be time-consuming as you are required to gather 10 green-colored glowing nails scattered across the map of K-Park. You can simply roam around the map and collect these nails.

If you want to collect the nails quickly, it's a good idea to view the locations in the video embedded above. You will immediately receive the Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat after completing the three quests in Roblox Spotify Island.

History of the Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat

The headgear when equipped (Image via iKrystin/YouTube)

Bungeo-Ppang is a fish-shaped pastry that is famous in South Korea. Stray Kids revealed their favorite winter snacks on V Live in February. During the interview, the band members mentioned that Bungeo-Ppang, along with ice cream, odeng, and hoppang, were some of their favorite winter delicacies.

The Bungeo-Ppang (붕어빵) Hat is designed to look like a fish. A golden star is placed over the pink filling in its mouth. A blue ribbon is also wrapped around its tail fin.

