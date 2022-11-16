How to get the FIFA World Cup 2022 Mascot in Roblox FIFA World? 

Roblox FIFA World provides users with a football-themed experience where they can compete in shooting contests and engage in various challenges on the map to earn coins. With the coins, players can purchase an assortment of tools and equipment to enrich their experience in the realm of FIFA World.

The Roblox FIFA World Cup 2022 festivities are in full swing, and players can complete special event quests to collect artifacts related to the upcoming World Cup tournament. They can also claim the official mascot of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, La'eeb, a shoulder accessory in Roblox FIFA World.

View exclusive FIFA+ content in the lobby of Roblox FIFA World

How to get the FIFA World Cup Mascot in Roblox FIFA World?

After completing four quests in Roblox FIFA World, which will take them a few hours, the mascot will be rewarded to players.

Before acquiring the virtual mascot, they must complete three jersey-based quests. Press the "Menu" option and click the "Quests" button to open the "Quest Tracker" interface. Players can use this interface to keep track of the jersey and mascot missions. If players do not complete the jersey tasks, they will be unable to unlock the mascot.

Follow the simple steps listed below to complete the missions:

For the first jersey quest, players must play in nine lobby courses and the Ahoy Arena.

They must enter the Ahoy Arena portal from their spawn point to start the quest.

Once in, gamers are required to hit the football on target to complete the arena challenge.

Now head to the golf course and score goals in nine golf courses to complete the quest.

Players can unlock one FIFA World Cup jersey by opening the "quest tracker" interface and choosing their favorite jersey.

For the second quest, players must play 10 rounds of Adidas Footbowling.

Just head to the bowling alley and start bowling with a football.

Players can just spam the "E" button to finish this challenge at a rapid pace.

This quest will be done once players finish 10 courses.

To complete the third jersey quest, gamers must teleport to the lobby and watch 10 FIFA-based videos to overcome the challenge.

Players can find the claimed jerseys in their in-game inventories. The mascot challenge will now be available to the players.

Players must now open 30 sticker packs in the pack area to unlock virtual La'eeb. A sticker pack costs 250 coins. Players will earn one free sticker pack every ten minutes. Furthermore, they can earn a significant amount of coins by playing footbowling.

Users can either grind or stay AFK for a while to obtain coins. They can unlock the virtual mascot by opening 30 sticker packs. Gamers can find the mascot in their in-game inventories.

