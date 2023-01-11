What did Eddie Murphy say about Will Smith? Golden Globes joke sparks wild reactions, leaves internet divided 

Eddie Murphy recently found himself on the Twitter trending page after making a Will Smith joke during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday.

The actor-comedian started his speech with a message for newcomers and said:

“I have been doing this for a long time, so I can literally stand up here and keep saying thank you until they play the piano, but I am going to say something to all of the new dreamers and artists that are in the room tonight.”

He further noted that there is a specific blueprint one can follow to achieve success, peace, prosperity and longevity:

“I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. I followed it my whole career — it's very simple.”

The comic then poked fun at Will Smith and added:

“Just do these three things — pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith's wife's name out of your f***ing mouth!”

Murphy’s joke was in reference to Smith’s infamous Oscars 2022 moment when the latter slapped comedian Chris Rock onstage for poking fun at Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head. Shortly after the slap, Will Smith went back to his seat and asked Rock to keep his wife’s name out of his mouth.

The slap incident created havoc on social media and was soon considered to be one of the most infamous moments in Oscar history. It also led to Will Smith resigning from The Academy and his 10-year ban from the Oscars. The actor has since apologized for his actions.

However, Eddie Murphy’s joke left the internet divided as some appreciated his humor while others expressed their disappointment at the continued use of Will Smith jokes nearly a year after the Oscars slap incident.

In addition to Murphy, Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael also made a joke about Smith. Following a commercial break, Carmichael was met with a silence from the audience after he said that officials presented the “Rock Hudson Award” to the King Richard star during recess for the “best portrayal of masculinity” on TV.

Twitter reacts to Eddie Murphy’s Will Smith joke at the Golden Globes

Eddie Murphy's Will Smith joke left the internet divided (Image via Getty Images)

Eddie Murphy was the latest celebrity to joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock’s infamous Oscars slap moment, even though it has been nearly a year since the incident.

As the video of his remarks went viral, several social media users took to Twitter to react to Murphy’s joke. Many expressed their displeasure at the continued references and consistent mockery of a rather unfortunate and concerning incident:

♡ @tragedygrls a will smith joke in 2023... a will smith joke in 2023... https://t.co/9tjhAM9aHH

Mike @mikehags15 we are really out here still doing will smith jokes in 2023 we are really out here still doing will smith jokes in 2023 https://t.co/YONJLAH2G3

david @mrdavidcullen not another will smith joke… not another will smith joke… https://t.co/PS4bhXWQAF

nick @nickfIicks the second i hear a will smith joke the second i hear a will smith joke https://t.co/9sHWESIxdD

However, some sided with Murphy and praised his humor for making a new joke about Smith:

Sylvia @SylviaObell Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes Eddie Murphy would be the only person to make a Will Smith joke that was actually funny LOL #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/Qdaeod8a4M

lesly_in_wonderland💎 @LLG1205 #GlodenGlobes #WillSmith Okay Eddie Murphy still got it. Only will smith joke that was funny all night. 🤣 #EddieMurphy Okay Eddie Murphy still got it. Only will smith joke that was funny all night. 🤣#EddieMurphy #GlodenGlobes #WillSmith https://t.co/8Mm0EVWIH8

Wajahat Ali @WajahatAli Eddie Murphy went there with Will Smith. Lol. Eddie Murphy went there with Will Smith. Lol.

Kyle Means @meansmatters Eddie Murphy just told the last great Will Smith Oscars joke. Let there be no more. #GoldenGlobes Eddie Murphy just told the last great Will Smith Oscars joke. Let there be no more. #GoldenGlobes

Joshua Chenault @joshuachenault1 #GoldenGlobes They ain’t gone let Will Smith live that slap down. When I tell you Eddie Murphy made me HOLLER They ain’t gone let Will Smith live that slap down. When I tell you Eddie Murphy made me HOLLER 😭 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/euxGCi0eDT

Scott King @ScottKingMedia What a killer line from Eddie Murphy on Will Smith to close his speech. That was unbelievable!!! #GoldenGlobes2023 What a killer line from Eddie Murphy on Will Smith to close his speech. That was unbelievable!!! #GoldenGlobes2023

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Will Smith will respond to Eddie Murphy’s joke in the days to come or if the latter will respond to the online reaction over his comments.

On the career front, Murphy recently signed a three-picture, first-look deal with Amazon Studios and is reportedly set to appear in a string of new films. He is also set to perform alongside Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Sam Jay and Nia Long in director Kenya Barris’ rom-com, You People, per Variety.

