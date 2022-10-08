How many baby mamas does Eddie Murphy have? 'Coming to America' star agrees to pay $35,000 in child support to his and Mel B's daughter 

Comedian Eddie Murphy has agreed to pay his ex, Spice Girl Mel B, $35,000 monthly in child support after the latter filed papers in October 2020. Court documents suggest that the comedian must shell out an additional $10,000 per month for his daughter, Angel Iris Murphy Brown, considering that he is an “extraordinarily high earner.”

Mel B filed papers for increased child support after her income drastically decreased. Court documents read:

“Until recently, Melanie has been fortunate in her career to sustain a comfortable lifestyle for herself and Angel… unfortunately, Melanie’s income has dramatically reduced, such that she must consider modifying child support for the first time.”

Eddie Murphy was initially paying the British singer $25,000 per month. However, the changed amount is to be retroactively given to Mel B from last October until their 15-year-old daughter turns 18. Additionally, the 61-year-old comedian will cover the pop singer’s attorney fees of $10,000.

Although Eddie Murphy will be paying $35,000 in child support, Mel B is responsible for covering the child’s health insurance, health care, educational expenses, and extracurricular activities.

Is Eddie Murphy the father of only one child?

The Coming to America actor is the father of 10 children from five different women.

The actor’s oldest son Eric Murphy is now 33 years old. Murphy and his former partner Paulette McNeely welcomed the child in 1989. Murphy and McNeely were linked in 1989. Although not much is known about Eric, IMDb states that he has acted in two movies, Rodney’s Daughter and Love Cures Cancer: Take a Chance on Love II.

In the early 90s, Eddie Murphy met Tamara Hood and fathered a child, Christian Murphy, who is now 31 years old.

The Beverly Hills Cop actor went on to marry model Nicole Murphy in 1993. The couple have five children together - Bria (32), Miles (29), Shayne Audra (27), Zola Ivy (22), and Bella Zahra (20). Eddie and Nicole got divorced in 2006. Speaking about her relationship with Eddie, Nicole said in a 2012 interview:

“Eddie and I are friends; he’s my babies’ daddy, so we speak to each other and have a great relationship and I think that’s important when you have children involved.”

The actor’s relationship with Spice Girl Melanie Brown is one of his most high-profile relationships to date. The duo gained massive traction after the actor accused Scary Spice of giving birth to someone else’s child.

However, a DNA test revealed that Angel Iris Murphy Brown was 100 percent the actor’s child. In the singer’s 2018 memoir Brutally Honest, the musician revealed that her mother, Lillian Lynch, reunited Angel with her father, Eddie Murphy, in 2017, and the duo has since shared a close relationship.

Paige Butcher and Eddie Murphy are parents to two children (Image via Getty Images)

Murphy and Australian supermodel Paige Butcher have been dating since 2012, and the couple went on to get engaged as well. The model gave birth to Izzy Oona in 2016, followed by Max Charles in 2018. The children are now six and three years old, respectively. Details about their marriage remain unclear.

Poll : 0 votes