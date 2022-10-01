Is Nick Cannon a polygamist? All about his relationships as actor welcomes 10th child with ex Brittany Bell

American comedian Nick Cannon recently announced that he and his ex-girlfriend, Brittany Bell, have welcomed their third child.

On September 30, 2022, the 41-year-old star took to his Instagram handle and shared a video montage announcing the birth of his son, Rise Messiah Cannon. In a lengthy caption, he expressed his gratitude to Bell, who taught him

"so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general."

He further added:

"Probably the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed! 48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger to welcome 10 pounds of Love and joy named RISE MESSIAH CANNON. Thank you Brittany for my fellow little Libra! I love you and our Incredible Family!"

The news of Nick Cannon's newborn comes just nine days after he welcomed his ninth child, a daughter named Onyx Ice, with model LaNisha Cole.

The Drumline star is also a father to a son named Golden and a daughter named Powerful Queen, with Bell, whom he welcomed in 2017 and 2020, respectively.

Nick Cannon has "failed" monogamy by being with a long list of women

Nick Cannon has been known for dating several models, musicians, and singers within the same time frame, leading to overlapping pregnancies.

In an interview with NYC’s 94.7 The Block, Cannon confessed to Shelley Wade that he is aware of his erratic dating history. When the host asked him if he would ever consider tying the knot again, Cannon sounded hopeful and said:

"God ain’t done with me. We’re gonna figure it out."

When the host asked what would be the "deciding factor" for him to get married again, he said:

“I’ve failed miserably so many times at monogamy and relationships."

Nick Cannon began his dating history with model Christina Milian after the duo crossed each other's paths while working on 2003 film Love Don't Cost a Thing. They dated for two years before splitting up two years later.

Professor Slippery 💦 @papiitiino After breaking up with Ray J in 2006, Kim Kardashian started dating Nick Cannon the same year.

Their relationship however would end the following year in 2007. After breaking up with Ray J in 2006, Kim Kardashian started dating Nick Cannon the same year. Their relationship however would end the following year in 2007. https://t.co/ne31qeEMKC

In 2006, he dated Kim Kardashian before she rose to prominence on the reality TV show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. He was also linked to former Victoria's Secret model Selita Ebanks and was engaged to her for five months in 2007, but they soon split up.

Nick's longest relationship was with singer Mariah Carey when the duo started dating in early 2008 and married in April of that year. They welcomed their twins, Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 but got separated in 2014. Two years later, their divorce got finalized, and the duo has been co-parenting their kids ever since.

Pop Crave @PopCrave Nick Cannon says he would get back together with Mariah Carey if things “could be like they were":



“That’s my fantasy love. I will never have a love like I have with Mariah.” Nick Cannon says he would get back together with Mariah Carey if things “could be like they were":“That’s my fantasy love. I will never have a love like I have with Mariah.” https://t.co/J9b1zygRat

After Mariah Carrey, Cannon went on to have kids with Bell, DJ Abby De La Rosa, and singer Alyssa Scott. While talking to Power 106 radio show in July 2021, he said:

“I’m having these kids on purpose. I didn’t have no accident. … [There were] a lot of people that I could’ve gotten pregnant that I didn’t.”

As per his IMDb profile, his last acting credit was the television movie Miracles Across 125th Street in 2021.

