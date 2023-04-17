The Super Mario Bros. Movie box office breaks another Frozen 2 record

Chris Pratt is delivering on all fronts for Universal because The Super Mario Bros. Movie has had another successful weekend. Hollywood has been in a tough space in the post-pandemic period, but some movies just took off with a never-ending wave of movie-goers, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie has joined the list.

After having a record-breaking global intake of $377.5 million on the opening weekend, the Mario brothers continue to dominate across the second weekend as Universal’s latest takes down Disney’s greatest, i.e., Frozen 2.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes down Frozen 2

Super Mario Bros. vs. Frozen 2 (Image via Disney/Illumination)

Super Mario Bros. secured a domestic opening of $146 million and has only dropped by 40.6%. Most blockbusters endure a drop of more than 50% these days, so the domestic result of Super Mario Bros. is a massive victory.

According to new data released by Exhibitor Relations Co., the Mario brothers made $87 million in its second weekend. It broke the record of Frozen 2 ($86 million) and currently holds the title for having the biggest second weekend for an animated film ever.

The following list includes the biggest second-weekend grosses for animated movies:

1. The Super Mario Bros. Movie - $87M

2. Frozen 2 - $86M

3. Incredibles 2 - $80.3M

4. Finding Dory - $72.9M

5. Shrek 2 - $72.1M

6. Toy Story 3 - $59.3M

7. Inside Out - $52.3M

With this performance, the total domestic gross of Super Mario Bros. stands at $347 million, and its worldwide total is $677.9 million.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will enter the Billion Club in April

The Super Mario Bros. Movie (Image via Illumination/Universal)

As mentioned above, Super Mario Bros. made $377.5 million on its global opening weekend and brought in another $300.4 million until the next Monday. Considering the rate at which it is dropping, and practically no incoming competition for the next two weeks, it will easily make the leftover $333 million before April 30.

When Super Mario Bros. will release online

Over the last few months, Universal Pictures has been following two different release strategies. Their small-budget movies, such as Violent Night, M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, and Cocaine Bear, got a digital release after running exclusively in the theaters for 17 days. This strategy has proven to be highly lucrative for the studio.

Super Mario Bros. (Image via Illumination/Universal)

But bigger budget movies such as Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions 3 got an extended theatrical run as their digital releases happened 30-45 days after the original release. This is the pattern that Universal will follow with The Super Mario Bros. Movie as well. So, we should expect a digital release sometime in mid-May 2023.

However, the studio could also give the film an extended theatrical if it continues to perform well in May. In that case, the digital and BluRay releases will come sometime in June, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie might begin streaming on Peacock in July or August.

So far, Universal has had just three major franchises that have ensured a Billion Dollar run, including The Fast Saga, Jurassic World movies, and The Despicable Me franchise. Now, Super Mario has also joined the list. So, we should certainly expect more sequels.

