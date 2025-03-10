When will Big World be available on Netflix? Everything you need to know

Big World is an upcoming Chinese drama directed by Yang Lina. The film premiered at the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival and hit theatres on December 27, 2024. Big World will be available for streaming on Netflix starting March 20, 2025.

This movie tells the story of Liu Chunhe, a young man who has cerebral palsy. Chunhe wants to break free from his restrictions and live a hopeful life with the help of his loving grandmother. In order to achieve his grandmother's dream and become independent, he has to deal with his own emotional problems and the complicated relationships in his family.

The film, Big World, won the Audience Award at the 37th Tokyo International Film Festival in 2024. The movie took the top spot at China's box office as soon as it was released, where it earned $28.2 million over the last weekend of 2024, as per a Variety report dated December 29, 2024.

Big World: Looking into Liu Chunhe's story

Big World is the story of Liu Chunhe, a young man with cerebral palsy whose life is full of sadness. Chen Suqun, Chunhe's grandmother, raises him and tells him to live a "normal" life, even though he has to deal with mental and physical problems every day.

Chen Suqun doesn't feel sorry for Chunhe or spoil him like most grandparents do. Instead, she treats him like any other child. She loves him because she profoundly understands his emotional needs and pushes him to work, study, and live like any other young person.

She loves Chunhe with all her heart and is very strict with him. It's also a way for Chen Suqun to make up for how badly she gets along with her own daughter, Chen Lu. She has never been able to connect emotionally with Chen Lu. So, she spends all of her time and energy taking care of Chunhe and making sure he doesn't feel limited by his illness.

Despite this, Chunhe is torn because he wants to do more in life but also wants to fix the problem with his mother. Chunhe meeting Yaya, a young woman who becomes very important in his quest for independence, is one of the most important moments in the movie.

Yaya gives him emotional support that he has never had before, and their relationship makes Chunhe start to dream of a life not limited by his body.

His biggest goal is to go to college to become a teacher. This would not only give him independence, but it would also earn him respect from other people. However, his mother, Chen Lu, is still protective and wants him to stay close to home so she can always care for him.

Cast of Big World

In Big World, Jackson Yee plays the lead role of Liu Chunhe, a young man who is determined to break free from his restrictions. Diana Lin plays Chunhe's strong-willed and loving grandmother, Chen Suqun. Lin plays a grandmother who encourages her grandson to live his life to the fullest despite his problems.

Jiang Qinqin plays Chen Lu, Chunhe's mother. She is torn between wanting to protect her son and knowing he must live his own life. Lastly, Zhou Yutong plays Yaya, the young woman who helps Chunhe see that he might have a future that isn't protected by his family.

Big World is coming up on Netflix.

