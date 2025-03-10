Is Netflix’s Delicious based on a true story? Details explored

Delicious is a German drama from 2025, written and directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen. The movie is about a rich German family whose summer vacation in France goes haywire after they meet a young woman. The family takes in this stranger after a fender bender. However, it turns out that everyone's hiding something, and old family issues pop up. This leads to some unusual events that mess up their seemingly perfect lives.

The movie first premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2025, and then hit Netflix worldwide on March 7, 2025.

The movie takes place in a fancy French villa, and it looks at things like how class differences, personal goals, and events affect family life. The story mixes family drama with comments about society, making fans think about how one meeting can change lives and show secrets.

Delicious is a fictional story, inspired by a real anecdote.

The official synopsis of the movie reads:

"During their vacation in the French countryside, a wealthy German family becomes entangled with a young hotel worker harboring sinister intentions."

Exploring in detail the origin of Delicious

While Delicious may appear to resonate with real-life events, it is entirely a work of fiction. Director Nele Mueller-Stöfen has stated that the core idea for the film originated from a real anecdote shared by a friend of his, as reported by Moviedelic.

While on vacation with friends, a stranger showed up and caused so much trouble that the group ended the trip early. Mueller-Stöfen used this as a jumping-off point to see how a stranger could mess up a close-knit group.

The director got some ideas from a magazine piece about Latin American writers who use stories to slam politics and culture, as reported by Moviedelic.

What is Delicious about?

The movie is about John and Esther, a rich German couple, who are on a getaway to their place in Provence. Things turn ugly when they hit a young woman on the road. They bring her home, and while at first everything seems alright, eventually everyone in the family starts acting weird and showing their true colors because of the girl, Teodora.

What started as just helping someone turns into a huge mess, with secrets and old grudges coming out.

Who stars in Delicious?

Valerie Pachner plays Esther, capturing both her grace and the trouble inside her as she deals with family secrets. Fahri Yardım is John, and his interactions with his relatives and Teodora set up most of the drama. Carla Díaz plays Teodora, the mysterious girl whose arrival changes everything.

Naila Schuberth is Alba, and Caspar Hoffmann plays Philipp. They add to the family story with their struggles and goals. Julien de Saint-Jean (Lucien), Sina Martens (Cora), Johann von Bülow (Aki), and Nina Zem (Estelle) are also in the movie, along with Miveck Packa, Tom Rey, and Mélodie Casta.

The movie, a team effort by Komplizen Film and Netflix, makes the most of Provence and the detailed lives of its characters. They shot it in the most picturesque areas around France, like Avignon and the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur area.

Interested viewers can watch Delicious exclusively on Netflix.

