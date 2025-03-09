Netflix’s Delicious (2025): Everything we know so far

Delicious, a German psychological thriller film directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen, released on March 7, 2025. The film first premiered at the 75th Berlin International Film Festival on February 18, 2025.

Ad

The film opens with a wealthy German family on vacation in Provence, France. When they hit a young woman named Teodora by accident on an isolated road, their seemingly calm summer turns bad. Instead of taking her to the hospital, they decide to bring her home. This starts a web of lies, manipulation, and revenge that change their lives forever.

Delicious features Valerie Pachner as Esther, the family matriarch. She is initially friendly with Teodora but ends up giving in to her tricks. Fahri Yardım plays John while Carla Díaz stars as the mysterious intruder Teodora.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the film. Reader's discretion is advised.

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Delicious: The plot of the German thriller on Netflix

Ad

In Delicious, John and Esther, their two teenagers Alba and Philipp, and their youngest daughter Cora, arrive at a villa in Provence, France, from Germany. The trip is supposed to be a relaxing break, but something out of the blue starts a disturbing chain of events. John hits a woman named Teodora by accident one night on his way back from a village.

Since she is afraid of further legal consequences, Esther convinces her family to take her to the villa instead of the hospital.

Ad

At first, Teodora seems nice and thankful, and she quickly becomes a part of their lives. She helps around the house, tells stories to Cora, and even teaches Alba French slang that makes fun of her parents without being too obvious about it. Philipp becomes too interested in Teodora for her mysterious aura.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Things start to get worse below the surface. Teodora starts to cause problems in the family by breaking down trust, playing with people's feelings, and cutting them off from each other.

Her strange behavior worsens—she whispers to Cora at night, plays on Esther's insecurities in a subtle way, and makes Philipp appear more attractive while making fun of him at the same time. Strange things start to happen to the family while Teodora's friends show up suddenly, making them feel uncomfortable and scared.

Ad

The villa turns into a trap one night. It turns out that Teodora and her friends are cannibals. They are part of a radical group that is going after the rich and eating their flesh as a violent act of revolution. John and Esther try to fight back, but they are defeated. Cora is killed, and Lucien, Teodora's partner, steals Esther away.

As the killing goes on, Alba is spared, but it is not clear if Teodora does this out of kindness or because she likes Alba. Philipp is traumatized, but he lives, and his future is uncertain. Teodora and her group leave, taking Alba with them, leaving a shattered home behind.

Ad

Also read: Mickey 17 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Filming details and cast of Delicious

Expand Tweet

Ad

Filming for Delicious began in 2023. Most of the scenes were shot in France, particularly in and around Avignon and Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur.

The movie is made by Komplizen Film for Netflix.

In addition to Pachner, Yardım, and Díaz, the film stars multiple actors. Caspar Hoffmann plays Philipp, the troubled son torn between fascination and fear. Naila Schuberth stars as Alba, the careful daughter. Lucien is Teodora's partner, played by Julien de Saint Jean. Sina Martens plays Cora, the youngest victim.

Ad

Besides, Johann von Bülow, Nina Zem, Miveck Packa, Tom Rey, Mélodie Casta, and Joep Paddenburg are also in the supporting cast.

Also read: The Parenting: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Delicious is available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback