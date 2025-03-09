Delicious soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Delicious came out on Netflix on March 7, 2025. This scary psychological thriller takes viewers on a journey through horror and manipulation. Carla Díaz, Valerie Pachner, and Fahri Yardim in the main roles, play a wealthy German family, where John, Esther, Philipp, and Alba go on vacation to a villa in the middle of nowhere in Provence, France. After they find an unknown woman who is hurt and takes her in, something unexpected happens.
What makes Delicious so eerie is mostly its soundtrack. The music stresses the psychological suspense in the film by combining alternative, pop, and classical tunes. The songs chosen help convey the emotions of the characters and build up the suspense.
Delicious soundtrack: Listing all songs in the movie
The Delicious soundtrack features 30 songs, running for a total of 1 hour and 15 minutes.
- Lakmé, Act I: Flower Duet by Rory Marsden, Alexander Wilson, Alex Tschallener, Léo Delibes
- Get Away by Tony K
- Wonderland by Reem
- Victory by Tony K
- Luther (with SZA) by Kendrick Lamar, SZA
- Villain by Tony K, Reem
- Bad Energy by Reem
- Messy by Lola Young
- Right Now by Tony K
- Lie by Reem
- Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars
- Island by Tony K
- Lead the Way by Reem
- That’s So True by Gracie Abrams
- Racing by Tony K
- Trips by Reem
- Revolving Door by Tate McRae
- Time by Tony K
- Only One by Reem
- Busy Woman by Sabrina Carpenter
- Higher by Reem
- Sneakin by Tara George
- APT. by ROSÉ, Bruno Mars
- This Time Around by Tara George
- Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish
- Truth Is by Tara George
- DtMF by Bad Bunny
- Timeless (feat. Playboi Carti) by The Weeknd, Playboi Carti
- Abracadabra by Lady Gaga
- Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan
Plot of the movie
The German thriller, Delicious, directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen, mixes psychological manipulation with horror. The movie follows John, Esther, Philipp, and Alba, a wealthy German family on vacation at a remote villa in Provence. They meet Teodora, a mysterious young woman, and their idyllic vacation turns sinister.
John, drunk, hits Teodora on a dimly lit road after dinner. Esther convinces John to take her back to the villa instead of calling an ambulance. She knew that his drunk driving would lead to legal trouble. They give Teodora first aid, thinking they've avoided trouble.
The next day, Teodora returns to the villa. She claims that she has lost her job due to her injury. She requests a housekeeper job, and Esther, feeling guilty, accepts. Teodora manipulates each family member once inside. She encourages Esther to have an affair with Lucien, one of Teodora's associates.
She also charms Philipp by discussing class inequality and capitalism, making him question his family's privilege. She becomes close friends with Alba while isolating her from the family.
As family tension rises, Teodora's dark side emerges. She is joined by Lucien, Prince, Estelle, and Bojan in a secretive group. With time, Teodora's manipulation destroys the family. Lucien influences Esther to leave her family while John's affair with Cora is revealed. In the background, Teodora and her group plan their final revenge.
The climax reveals that Teodora and her accomplices are cannibals who eat the rich as class revenge. Philipp and Alba are mysteriously spared, but John, Esther, and Cora die horribly. Teodora and her group leave the villa with Alba at the end of the film, leaving Philipp to face the horror.
Delicious is available to stream on Netflix.