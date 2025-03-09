Delicious soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the movie

Delicious came out on Netflix on March 7, 2025. This scary psychological thriller takes viewers on a journey through horror and manipulation. Carla Díaz, Valerie Pachner, and Fahri Yardim in the main roles, play a wealthy German family, where John, Esther, Philipp, and Alba go on vacation to a villa in the middle of nowhere in Provence, France. After they find an unknown woman who is hurt and takes her in, something unexpected happens.

What makes Delicious so eerie is mostly its soundtrack. The music stresses the psychological suspense in the film by combining alternative, pop, and classical tunes. The songs chosen help convey the emotions of the characters and build up the suspense.

Delicious soundtrack: Listing all songs in the movie

The Delicious soundtrack features 30 songs, running for a total of 1 hour and 15 minutes.

Lakmé, Act I: Flower Duet by Rory Marsden, Alexander Wilson, Alex Tschallener, Léo Delibes

Get Away by Tony K

Wonderland by Reem

Victory by Tony K

Luther (with SZA) by Kendrick Lamar, SZA

Villain by Tony K, Reem

Bad Energy by Reem

Messy by Lola Young

Right Now by Tony K

Lie by Reem

Die With A Smile by Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars

Island by Tony K

Lead the Way by Reem

That’s So True by Gracie Abrams

Racing by Tony K

Trips by Reem

Revolving Door by Tate McRae

Time by Tony K

Only One by Reem

Busy Woman by Sabrina Carpenter

Higher by Reem

Sneakin by Tara George

APT. by ROSÉ, Bruno Mars

This Time Around by Tara George

Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish

Truth Is by Tara George

DtMF by Bad Bunny

Timeless (feat. Playboi Carti) by The Weeknd, Playboi Carti

Abracadabra by Lady Gaga

Good Luck, Babe! by Chappell Roan

Plot of the movie

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

The German thriller, Delicious, directed by Nele Mueller-Stöfen, mixes psychological manipulation with horror. The movie follows John, Esther, Philipp, and Alba, a wealthy German family on vacation at a remote villa in Provence. They meet Teodora, a mysterious young woman, and their idyllic vacation turns sinister.

John, drunk, hits Teodora on a dimly lit road after dinner. Esther convinces John to take her back to the villa instead of calling an ambulance. She knew that his drunk driving would lead to legal trouble. They give Teodora first aid, thinking they've avoided trouble.

The next day, Teodora returns to the villa. She claims that she has lost her job due to her injury. She requests a housekeeper job, and Esther, feeling guilty, accepts. Teodora manipulates each family member once inside. She encourages Esther to have an affair with Lucien, one of Teodora's associates.

She also charms Philipp by discussing class inequality and capitalism, making him question his family's privilege. She becomes close friends with Alba while isolating her from the family.

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

As family tension rises, Teodora's dark side emerges. She is joined by Lucien, Prince, Estelle, and Bojan in a secretive group. With time, Teodora's manipulation destroys the family. Lucien influences Esther to leave her family while John's affair with Cora is revealed. In the background, Teodora and her group plan their final revenge.

The climax reveals that Teodora and her accomplices are cannibals who eat the rich as class revenge. Philipp and Alba are mysteriously spared, but John, Esther, and Cora die horribly. Teodora and her group leave the villa with Alba at the end of the film, leaving Philipp to face the horror.

Delicious is available to stream on Netflix.

