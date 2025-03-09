Delicious ending explained: Did Teodora kill Alba?

Delicious, released on March 7, 2025, by director Nele Mueller-Stöfen, is a thought-provoking German drama laced with elements of horror and social commentary. The film explores the darker side of class division, using a twisted, psychological narrative to critique wealth inequality.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains the author's opinion and spoilers from Delicious. Reader's discretion is advised.

The plot revolves around a German family who, after a car accident involving a young woman named Teodora, inadvertently brings her into their lives. Over time, Teodora manipulates and undermines them, revealing her true, sinister motives.

The film’s climax reveals that Teodora and her friends are cannibals, metaphorically and literally "eating the rich" as part of a social revolution.

Ad

Trending

While Teodora and her group successfully execute their plan to “eat the rich,” the ending of Delicious raises doubts about whether her victory is complete. However, she spares Alba and Philipp. Philipp is left behind to witness the terror and carry the scars in his memory for the rest of his life.

Explaining Netflix's Delicious movie ending

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

Philipp’s survival, in particular, poses a risk—his inherited wealth and trauma could lead him to reinforce the very system Teodora sought to dismantle. In the end, her revolution may not have ensured lasting change, leaving the audience questioning if her actions truly achieved justice or simply perpetuated another cycle of control.

Ad

The German family (John, Esther, Alba, and Philipp) arrives at a remote villa in Provence, France, at the start of the story in Delicious. The villa, which is far away and quiet, sets the stage for the dark change that is about to happen. John hits Teodora on the road by accident while out for the night.

To avoid trouble with the law, Esther talks her family into hiring Teodora to work at the villa instead of the hospital. Here, Teodora starts befriending the family by saying that she lost her job because of her injury.

Ad

Teodora is hired as a housekeeper at first, but she slowly becomes part of the family. She gets into their lives with her charm and wit, but something is clearly wrong. The family starts to feel uneasy around her, and hints of manipulation start to grow.

Teodora's strange behavior stands out more and more, but her true intentions are still hidden behind her seemingly good-natured exterior. The stakes get higher as the story goes on, and the audience starts to wonder what Teodora's ultimate plan is.

Ad

Delicious reveals the cannibal revolution

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

Teodora's plan isn't just to ruin the family vacation, though. Instead, she wants to do something much worse: she and her friends Lucien, Prince, Estelle, and Bojan are part of a group that wants to "eat the rich."

Ad

Also read: Does Mickey 17 have a post-credits scene? Explained

Teodora's friends, who agree with her violent views, help her split the family from the inside. John, Esther, and Cora are the ones the cannibals go after. They kill and eat them in a horrible ritual that stands for their fight against the rich and powerful.

When Teodora gets Esther to run away with Lucien, leaving her family and all sense behind, she is at her most manipulative and emotional worst. She does this to make things worse between Esther and her family and carry out her plan.

Ad

Possible thoughts on why Teodora let Alba survive

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

Whether Teodora ever really cared about Alba is never clearly stated. There's also a possibility that Alba is just a kid, and Teodora saw her as someone who could be influenced to support the working class cause.

Ad

The hypothesis about caring for Alba seems weak when she uses a Harry Potter book to teach Alba some French curse words to use on John, Philipp, and Esther.

When Teodora and Alba meet for the first time, Teodora doesn't use the language barrier to put down Alba. Alba feels more at ease and lets down her guard because of this false sense of trust.

Also read: 7 movies to watch if you liked Conclave

Ad

But soon, Teodora starts taking Esther's things in front of Alba, and when Alba tries to report it, Esther doesn't listen. Thus, Alba is seen as lying or trying to get attention. Alba feels alone and fears being judged by her friends.

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

John breaks things off when Esther runs off with Lucien. John steals Alba's lighter that Teodora had given her, and makes her get rid of a frog she had saved. These actions seem to show how caring Alba is, but they also show how cruel people are around her.

Ad

Alba probably felt free when Teodora and her group killed Esther, John, and Cora, even though viewers never see their bodies. She was finally able to make her own decisions. She felt even freer when she chose to ride into the unknown with Teodora and her group.

The ending of Delicious leaves it ambiguous whether Alba knows that Teodora and her group eat people. But if she knows about it and still goes with them, she may be well aware of the risks. If not, she's about to learn something bad. What Teodora did makes one think about power and mercy.

Ad

Teodora and her group seem to have more mercy than the rich ever did by not killing Alba, a child from a wealthy family. The rich were always ready to kill anyone to protect their wealth. Even though they are less important, the poor show compassion, especially for the weak.

Also read: Is Midnight in the Switchgrass based on a true Story? Details explored

Philipp’s survival: Another mysterious incident in Delicious

Ad

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

Choosing to let Philipp live is just as strange. Philipp is intrigued by Teodora from the start, and she seems to feel the same way, mostly because he isn't crossing any lines. During dinner with his family and their guests, Cora and Aki, he also shows that he is aware of some social issues, such as income inequality.

Ad

Philipp mentions that service workers do a lot of hard work and that the job market isn't fair. He also worries about the exploitation that goes on in outsourcing, even though the adults there says it is a good idea for everyone.

Philipp's views on these issues make it look like Teodora may have thought he had potential. She might have thought that by sparing him—letting him go through the trauma of eating human meat from his own family—he would eventually learn more about the struggles of the working class and use his privilege to fight for justice.

Ad

Also read: The Parenting: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

A still from the movie Delicious (Image via Netflix)

Philipp's actions, on the other hand, shows a different picture. His creepy actions, like taking pictures of Teodora without her knowing, shows that he felt disrespected and entitled.

Ad

In the movie Delicious, Teodora and her group of cannibals see Philipp as someone who could help them with their revolution. Considering how strongly he speaks against capitalism and how well-off he is, he might be the perfect person to join their cause. Teodora probably wondered if he might turn against the system that helped him if he saw the horrible things they did to his family.

Also read: Upcoming movies for Zoe Saldana in 2025

Ad

It's also possible that Teodora saw Philipp's inherent cruelty—he was by no means a good person—and chose to use him in her plan. Teodora might have intended to cause him trauma by making him eat his own father's flesh without knowing it.

Delicious is currently available to stream on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback