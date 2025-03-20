Black Heat: Release date, trailer, cast, and everything we know so far

Black Heat movie will be shown in theatres for the first time on March 28, 2025. It is directed by Wes Miller, who is known for Call Her King movie.

The movie is being released by Dark Star Pictures in collaboration with Blacklight. Jason Mitchell and Tabatha "Dreamdoll" Robinson play two parents who are in a lot of pain.

An evil drug dealer named King David has taken their 15-year-old daughter hostage. When the parents try to get help from the police but are turned down, they decide to save their daughter by joining a major criminal group.

Black Heat comes out on March 28, 2025 in theaters

The movie was first shown at the American Black Film Festival in 2024, where it got a lot of attention for its exciting plot and strong acting. Black Heat will be shown in theatres across the United States on March 28, 2025. The movie is being pushed by Dark Star Pictures and Blacklight, a separate business started by Wes Miller and Andrew van den Houten.

Plot of the movie

The story of Black Heat is about two parents. They are thrown into a dangerous world to save their 15-year-old daughter Tiana from King David, a cruel and mysterious drug dealer.

The parents' mission is dangerous because they are going into a heavily guarded apartment building that is King David's main base of operations. The couple has to be smart, strong, and brave to get through this dark world.

They will have to face many challenges and get past obstacles along the way. Things get riskier as they get closer to saving their daughter. Their love and determination are put to the utmost test.

Cast of the movie

The cast of Black Heat features Jason Mitchell (Mudbound), Tabatha "Dreamdoll" Robinson, and NLE Choppa. The father who will do anything to save his daughter is played by Jason Mitchell. Tabatha Robinson, an actress and rapper, plays the mother who is just as determined as the father to save her child.

King David is played by NLE Choppa. He is mysterious and dangerous, and his power over Tiana sets the stage for the movie's intense conflict. Han Soto and Shiobann Amisial are also supporting characters in the movie.

Blacklight financed and produced Black Heat, with van den Houten and Wes Miller. Joseph O'Connor, Lloyd Watts, Mitchell, Jessie Jalee, Han Soto, and Chad Ghiron were in charge of executive production.

Black Heat: Exploring what's in the trailer

The trailer begins with a conversation between the parents, as the father expresses concern about their daughter’s reaction to seeing them:

"You think she going to be excited to see us? I hope so, but you know them teenagers be a little Fey sometimes, so you never know."

As the intensity builds, the father shows his determination, saying:

"Hey, sit your ass up. You ain't never going to get out of here alive. I got people everywhere, you're dead."

The father continues, explaining that he believes his daughter is being held captive:

"Already they got a man here and I think he's running girls, and I think he has my daughter there. 220 doors, she got to be behind one of these."

King David, the antagonist, ominously speaks:

"Tiana, all that trouble... somebody's looking for her. You got to get you out of here, young Lu. My way is making sure all don’t get put in the dirt. King has my heart and he's taking care... he was conditioning you, child. I'm a king, I'm a god. One of my sheep gone stray. I think you know what she is. Her name is Tiana, and she don’t belong to you."

The trailer ends with a powerful and emotional statement from the father:

"You something happens to a man when a baby comes into this world. You the protector and you supposed to protect him at all costs. Take my last breath, and you... you violated my baby."

The final shot highlights the gravity of the father's mission as he prepares to fight for his daughter.

Black Heat releases on March 28, 2025.

