Where to watch Picture This? Streaming details explored

Picture This is a British romantic comedy film that premiered on Amazon Prime Video on March 6, 2025. The film follows a young photographer who is asked to go on five dates to meet her soulmate.

The photographer, Pia (Simone Ashley), reluctantly agrees to her mother's spiritual ritual of going on five dates to meet her soulmate. During these dates, she has to deal with her past when her ex-boyfriend Charlie (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) shows up at her sister's wedding as the best man. The film explores themes of love, self-discovery, and family dynamics.

Prarthana Mohan, known for The Christmas Break and Christmas is Canceled, is the director of this movie. The script was written by Nikita Lalwani, who also wrote Gifted. The story is based on the Australian comedy Five Blind Dates, which came out in 2024.

Picture This is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video

For people who want to stream Picture This, Amazon Prime Video serves as the only platform. Viewers can watch the movie if they have an Amazon Prime Video membership.

People with no membership can start a 30-day free trial and watch the movie without having to pay right away.

Regular users of Amazon Prime can choose from two payment plans. The monthly plan costs $14.99, or one can pay $139 for the whole year. The Prime Video service alone costs $8.99 a month if that is all one wants.

Students can get a subscription for $7.49 a month or $69 a year. There are also discounted rates for people who are eligible for government assistance, making the service accessible to more people.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers for the film. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happened in Picture This

Picture This is about Pia, a 29-year-old photographer from Hackney, London. Her life is centered around her struggling photography studio, as she continues to stay focused on her job and remains independent.

In the film, she has to say yes to her mother's wish to send her to go on five dates. A spiritual guide says that this will help her find her true love.

The dates are terrible, and each one is worse than the last. Even with these setbacks, Pia keeps working on her mission while also being the maid of honor at the wedding of her younger sister.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin plays Pia's ex-boyfriend, who shows up as the best man at the wedding, which makes things more complicated. This sudden reunion forces Pia to deal with feelings she has kept at bay so far.

Pia learns more about herself through the chaos of her dates and family problems. She realizes that love is not about following a ritual but about accepting her feelings from the past and the present.

The ending of Picture This has Pia's speech about what makes portrait photography different from just taking passport photos, showing the best way to keep the Ninth Mandala safe. She says that she does agree with the second one and emphasizes the importance of making a compelling portrait.

Pia and Jay are able to get new clients and secure the studio's future as her speech goes viral.

In the end, Pia has to choose whether this forced process will help her find her soulmate or whether she has to make love happen on her own. It also reveals that despite their differences, Pia and Sonal reconcile things before the latter's wedding.

Picture This is available to stream on Prime Video.

