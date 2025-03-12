In the Lost Lands soundtrack: A complete list of all songs featured in the movie

The epic fantasy movie In the Lost Lands came out in the US on March 7, 2025. The movie, based on a short story by George R. R. Martin and directed by Paul W. S. Anderson, is about a witch named Grey Alys and a hunter named Boyce who go on a dangerous journey to the Lost Lands. Their job is to capture a shapeshifter so the queen can get the power she wants.

The movie lasts for an hour and fifteen minutes and has 25 songs. These songs are a mix of different styles to go with the movie's intense action, emotional scenes, and epic settings. The dystopian world and dark themes of the movie are reflected in the music, which was written by many different artists.

In the Lost Lands' story is about a queen who sends the witch, Grey Alys, to the Lost Lands to learn how to use magic to turn into a werewolf. To grant the queen's wish, they fight evil beings and dangerous enemies with Boyce. But there is a dark side to every wish that comes true.

In the Lost Lands soundtrack: A list of every song in the movie

The curated music fits well with the action, tension, and emotional depth of In the Lost Lands. When the works of different artists are put together, they create an atmosphere that fits with the epic fantasy and dark themes shown on screen.

All the songs used in the film are:

Only One

Get Away

Bad Energy

The Way I Do

Wonderland

Movement

Lie

Victory

Ain't No Rest for the Wicked

Lead the Way

Summertime Voodoo - Edit

Villain

Trips

Goin' Back Where I Came From

Right Now

Way Down We Go

Higher

What Kind of Man

Island

Legend

No Problem

Seize the Power

Racing

Do I Wanna Know?

Can't Stop

About the music composer

Paul Haslinger was born in Linz, Austria, on December 11, 1962. He is an Austrian composer and musician. He went to the University of Vienna and the Vienna Academy of Music to learn music before becoming a session musician.

From 1986 to 1991, Haslinger became famous as a member of the electronic group Tangerine Dream. He worked on 15 albums and several movie soundtracks. He started a successful career in Los Angeles after leaving the group.

Haslinger has written many solo albums, such as Future Primitive (1994) and World Without Rules (1996). He has also composed music for many famous films.

Plot of In the Lost Lands

In the Lost Lands, a hungry queen sends Grey Alys, a strong witch, on a journey into the mysterious and dangerous Lost Lands. The queen wants to turn into a werewolf to get the power and love she needs, but Grey Alys knows granting a wish always leads to bad things.

Boyce, a skilled hunter with his own secrets, joins Grey Alys on her quest. The two of them have to find their way through a dangerous land full of evil creatures, fanatical followers, and people who want to stop them.

As Grey Alys and Boyce go deeper into the Lost Lands, they face many problems and betrayals. When they try to find a shapeshifter who can grant the queen's wish, their journey gets more dangerous. They learn along the way what power really costs and Grey Alys has to face the darker side of her magic.

The queen's demands cause a fight that tests the loyalty of both Grey Alys and Boyce, as the queen's enemies are always a threat.

In a world full of evil and dark forces, the film looks at power, sacrifice, and staying alive. Grey Alys and Boyce must decide if doing what the queen wants is worth giving up their lives and humanity.

In the Lost Lands is running in theaters.

